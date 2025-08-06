10 Discontinued Cereals From The '80s We Still Mourn At The Grocery Store

Few decades of the 20th century evoke such visceral nostalgia as the '80s. Life was simple, hair was big, and everything was colorful — including the food. And no meal fully embraced the vibe of the decade more than breakfast. Nowadays, we tend to enjoy a simple smoothie — maybe with a side of toast, if we're extra hungry — as our first meal of the day, but in the late 20th century, breakfast was a loud, lively event. Families gathered in their yellow, plaid kitchens to break bread and discuss the day ahead over pancakes, eggs, bacon, Tang, and — of course — cereal.

Today, cereal is no stranger to the breakfast table, but it played a much more crucial role in the weekday mornings of the '80s. Back then, breakfast cereal was heavily associated with kid-friendly mascots and popular television and movie characters, bold colors, and funky flavors. In the 21st century, this trend is slowly withering away, but roughly half a century ago, it was at its peak.

In this list, we'll explore some of the cereals that acted as a testament to the pop culture-obsessed, fun-loving decade, leaving our breakfast aisles and our hearts far too soon. Those of us who are old enough to remember these vintage breakfast cereals would gladly give up our granola and bran flakes to have just one taste of these nostalgic favorites again. So grab your collectible Tony the Tiger spoon, your Star Wars-themed juice glass, and flick on the TV just in time for "Thundercats" to come on — it's time to dive into some iconic '80s cereal.