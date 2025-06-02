The 12 Most Bizarre Food Trends Of All Time

In our 21st century world, we're used to seeing food trends sweep across social media ... only to disappear (and be replaced) a few days later. Unusual food stuff happens every year; for instance, 2022 was a year of food trends like vinegar drinks and Fruity Pebble-flavored everything. While some food trends have been known to displease certain celebrity chefs – Alton Brown hates the idea of elevated comfort foods – we can actually sort of see the logical progression of how some trends came into existence.

But we're not here to talk about those. Rather, we're here to discuss some of the least logical — and, at times, incredibly weird — food trends in history. Trust us when we say weird, too, because we mean it: We're going to get freaky with some food things.

While we'll touch on a few newer trends, we've also gone back in time (all the way to the 10th century, in one case) to discover some truly odd practices. Many odd food trends swept up popular imagination long before social media was there to help it along, after all, because as it turns out? People are largely the same as they've always been — meaning they've always liked to get weird with their food. Here are the most bizarre food trends of all time.