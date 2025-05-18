14 Potato Chip Flavors That No One Remembers Anymore

There are plenty of food-related guidelines that we can all agree on. Peanut butter and jelly are a perfect combination, no matter how old you are, for example. Turkey and stuffing are for Thanksgiving, and cranberry is better when it's can-shaped. It's snacks that break all the rules, and sometimes, it's absolute chaos. But are we talking about chaos in a good or a bad way? That depends, because when it comes to potato chips, there are a ton of long-retired flavors that we miss ... and some whose mere existence was an affront to the laws of nature, physics, and everything in between.

With that in mind, we wanted to take a stroll down memory lane. Some of the flavors we found made us long for brighter days past, and others, well, not so much. We hit not only some of the U.S.'s long-gone flavors, but we also found some bizarre entries from the U.K. and Canada, too, which seems to prove that if there's one thing that unites people across borders, it's the fact that somewhere, someone's pitching ideas about meat-flavored potato chips.

Unfortunately for those people, none of these flavors exist anymore. While there are a number of early-2000s snacks that you can still buy today, these have gone the way of the dodo, but we will add a caveat to that. Many of the chip flavors we looked at have come back for limited times and limited editions, so don't give up hope yet. We certainly haven't.