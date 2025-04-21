Yes, There's A Way To Grab A Free Bloomin' Onion At Outback Steakhouse - Here's How

If you're constantly daydreaming about a blooming onion and its flaky layers of crisp flavor that explode in your mouth with every bite, we don't blame you. Since the late 1980s, when it first rose in popularity, onion-lovers have embraced the blooming onion in all its variations. Perhaps no blooming onion is as iconic as the Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion, those 200 petals of deep-fried delight, and, thanks to a little hack, you no longer need to try making a restaurant-worthy blooming onion at home and can instead snag one for free.

Signing up for Outback Steakhouse's Dine Rewards program automatically earns you a free Bloomin' Onion and, yes, it's that easy. The reward is available for redemption in-store or ordering online with a value of up to $13.49. It'll show up on your account between 24-48 hours after you sign up, so make sure that you create an account at least a day or two before you plan on making a trip for that Bloomin' Onion. You have 90 days to redeem the reward before it expires — plenty of time to convince your dining partner to try one of the other popular Outback Steakhouse menu items so that you can have that Bloomin' Onion all to yourself.