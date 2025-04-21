Yes, There's A Way To Grab A Free Bloomin' Onion At Outback Steakhouse - Here's How
If you're constantly daydreaming about a blooming onion and its flaky layers of crisp flavor that explode in your mouth with every bite, we don't blame you. Since the late 1980s, when it first rose in popularity, onion-lovers have embraced the blooming onion in all its variations. Perhaps no blooming onion is as iconic as the Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion, those 200 petals of deep-fried delight, and, thanks to a little hack, you no longer need to try making a restaurant-worthy blooming onion at home and can instead snag one for free.
Signing up for Outback Steakhouse's Dine Rewards program automatically earns you a free Bloomin' Onion and, yes, it's that easy. The reward is available for redemption in-store or ordering online with a value of up to $13.49. It'll show up on your account between 24-48 hours after you sign up, so make sure that you create an account at least a day or two before you plan on making a trip for that Bloomin' Onion. You have 90 days to redeem the reward before it expires — plenty of time to convince your dining partner to try one of the other popular Outback Steakhouse menu items so that you can have that Bloomin' Onion all to yourself.
Rules to keep in mind with Outback Steakhouse's Dine Rewards program
The Dine Rewards program is an expansive rewards program eligible across all Bloomin' Brands, which includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, and Bonefish Grill, as well as Outback and Carrabba's Express locations. To create an account, just enter your contact info and you'll be swiftly on your way to earning points with every dollar you spend, with some exclusions. Once you accumulate enough of these points, you can spend it on rewards for a discount on your bill. Plus, signing up for Dine Rewards will also earn you a free dessert on your birthday.
While the perks are generous, the rules and regulations are also fairly rigid. You won't earn any reward points on alcoholic beverages or gift card purchases. You also can't spend your reward money on the purchase of alcohol, gift cards, catering expenses, taxes, or tips. The Dine Rewards points will expire after six months, and any rewards go up in smoke after 90 days. You also won't earn any points ordering your food through a third-party distributor, such as DoorDash or Uber Eats. So, go get yourself a free Bloomin' Onion while you can, and tuck this information into your vast knowledge of other facts you should know about Outback Steakhouse.