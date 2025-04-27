12 Early-2000s Snacks You Can Still Buy Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Food has an incredible ability to bring back thoughts and memories long buried. It's why many of us might have a favorite birthday dinner, a favorite restaurant to celebrate those extra-special accomplishments, or a dish that reminds us of a certain person. Even if you haven't lived through a particular era, food — especially snack foods — can capture a vibe and a feeling in a way that history books never could.

Interestingly, studies have discovered just why that is. In a nutshell, food activates all of our senses at the same time. We do more than taste it: We hear the crunches, smell the scents that waft open from a plate or an opened bag, we feel the creaminess of ice cream or the crispness of chips. It basically sends our brains into sensory overdrive and makes some incredibly strong memories.

Speaking of memories, let's go back to the early 2000s. Boy bands were blasting from every radio, Napster was on every computer, and everyone had a favorite: Was it Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera? Blockbuster was still around, and everyone was flocking to theaters to see J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-Earth come to life, and then, they were sticking around to see Harry Potter. Hanging out at the mall was still a thing, relief the world hadn't ended after Y2K was palatable, and snacks were the bomb. Fortunately, anyone hoping for a taste of some early-2000s nostalgia can still find some of these snacks today.