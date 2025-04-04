5 Of The Best Nuts To Eat, According To A Nutritionist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nuts are a rich, crunchy indulgence that most of us won't turn down, whether it's a bowl of Planters mixed nuts at a bar or a package of trail mix you take on a hike. Their calorie density is on par with the wealth of macro and micronutrients they contain. We've amassed a list of 25 different types of nuts, with plenty of exotic options that aren't for raw consumption at all. Nevertheless, all the most popular nuts make the cut, and each one has a unique taste, texture, and nutrient profile. Still, it can help to know which ones give you the most bang for your buck.

We've consulted Alison Ellis, MSc., RD., and registered dietitian and founder of The Toddler Kitchen in Victoria, B.C., for her expertise on which nuts are the best to eat. Her top five nut choices are: walnuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, pistachios, and cashews. As a dietitian, Ellis' main criteria for crowning these five nuts as "the best" pertains primarily to the healthful benefits each one bestows to an average person's physiological well-being. Of course, she also argues the merit of each nut based on taste and texture and provides plenty of delicious ways you can enjoy them. Read on for a deep dive into the nutritional and tasty world of nuts!