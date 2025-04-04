5 Of The Best Nuts To Eat, According To A Nutritionist
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Nuts are a rich, crunchy indulgence that most of us won't turn down, whether it's a bowl of Planters mixed nuts at a bar or a package of trail mix you take on a hike. Their calorie density is on par with the wealth of macro and micronutrients they contain. We've amassed a list of 25 different types of nuts, with plenty of exotic options that aren't for raw consumption at all. Nevertheless, all the most popular nuts make the cut, and each one has a unique taste, texture, and nutrient profile. Still, it can help to know which ones give you the most bang for your buck.
We've consulted Alison Ellis, MSc., RD., and registered dietitian and founder of The Toddler Kitchen in Victoria, B.C., for her expertise on which nuts are the best to eat. Her top five nut choices are: walnuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, pistachios, and cashews. As a dietitian, Ellis' main criteria for crowning these five nuts as "the best" pertains primarily to the healthful benefits each one bestows to an average person's physiological well-being. Of course, she also argues the merit of each nut based on taste and texture and provides plenty of delicious ways you can enjoy them. Read on for a deep dive into the nutritional and tasty world of nuts!
Walnuts
Walnuts are one of the cheapest options per pound of the bunch, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service documenting a major fall in bulk walnut prices in 2023. And this lower price is just one more incentive to tack onto their nutrition and taste. Ellis shares the healthful reasons walnuts make her top five, including boosting brain and heart health. "Walnuts are one of the best nuts to eat because they are incredibly nutrient-dense, packed with antioxidants, polyphenols, and most notably, omega-3 fats. It's the high omega-3 content in walnuts that truly sets them apart, as these fats play a key role in heart and brain health and may help reduce inflammation. Studies have shown that regular consumption of walnuts may support cognitive function, lower cholesterol levels, and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease."
As for how to enjoy them, she says, "I love keeping it simple by sprinkling some walnuts on top of oatmeal or yogurt, or adding them to a colorful spring salad. Walnuts also make a great addition to pesto, blending in for extra flavor, texture, and a nutritional boost. My personal favorite way to enjoy walnuts is pairing them with some dark chocolate and berries for a delightful afternoon snack!" Try swapping pine nuts with walnuts in this bright and fresh pesto recipe, topping these strawberry overnight oats with them, or folding them into banana bread. Walnuts also play a starring role in this chicken, pear, and walnut chop salad and this modern Waldorf salad. For a savory cooked dish, we recommend this spring harvest farro salad or this walnut broccoli stir-fry. Order these affordable Happy Belly chopped walnuts on Amazon to get started.
Almonds
Nearly as inexpensive as walnuts, almonds are the most consumed tree nut in the world. Not only do they have a rich, unique flavor and a super crunchy texture, but, says Ellis, "almonds are packed with fiber, protein, and healthy fats, but one of their most impressive nutritional benefits is their high vitamin E content, which is a powerful antioxidant." Antioxidants are a key component in protecting cells from oxidation caused by harmful free radicals. Vitamin E is also linked to vision, skin, and brain health. Ellis continues down the list of benefits. "Almonds have been shown to lower LDL cholesterol and support heart health, and their fiber content makes them a great choice for supporting digestion and blood sugar regulation." A high fiber content also satiates hunger and "supports a healthy gut microbiome."
A handful of roasted almonds by themselves is irresistible, and we provide the temperature tip for perfect toasted nuts every time. But Ellis offers more creative applications using different almond products. "I love spreading almond butter onto sliced apples and sprinkling a few hemp hearts on top for an easy, balanced snack. Almond flour is also a great option to swap into baked goods, boosting the nutrition while adding a subtle, nutty flavor." This Bob's Red Mill almond flour (available on Amazon) is a great substitute for your next gluten-free coffee cake recipe. We also use almond flour and sliced almonds in these Sicilian almond cookies. Almonds are even the foundation for this smoky romesco sauce.
Brazil nuts
As their name implies, Brazil nuts are native to the Brazilian, Peruvian, and Bolivian Amazon, and their benefits are as diverse and unique as the rainforest from which they hail. They may have one of the most all-encompassing nutrient profiles, positively affecting cardiovascular, reproductive, glandular, immune, and cognitive systems. Ellis explains, "Brazil nuts make the list because they are an incredible source of selenium. In fact, they are so high in selenium you only need to consume one nut per day to meet your daily selenium needs! Selenium is an important mineral that supports thyroid function, fertility, and brain health. Brazil nuts are packed with essential nutrients like magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc, which support bone strength, heart health, and immune function."
Brazil nuts may be one of the more expensive nuts on the list, but since you only have to eat one to reap the benefits, they certainly give you the most bang for your buck! They have a fairly neutral taste profile and an almost starchy consistency. So, if you're put off by a lack of crunch and comparably bland taste, Ellis recommends adding one or two Brazil nuts to a smoothie for a nutrient boost. She adds, "chopped Brazil nuts are also a great addition to homemade granola bars." Their size and starchiness will also help thicken smoothies without affecting their flavor. Try throwing a couple in any one of our 12 refreshing smoothie recipes. Ellis still cautions against eating too many Brazil nuts "due to their high selenium content." Health professionals agree that two is the maximum number of Brazil nuts you can safely eat each day. Grab a 1-pound bag from I'm A Nut on Amazon to keep some on hand.
Pistachios
One of the few nuts sold in the shell more often than out of the shell, pistachios are an elite and sophisticated nut with a nutrient profile to match. Antioxidants are a component most of these nuts share, along with fat and protein. And while every nut on Ellis' list has distinct nutrients, pistachios are in an especially unique position. "Pistachios provide healthy fats, fiber, and protein, which support heart health and help regulate blood sugar levels," she says, adding, "Pistachios are rich in antioxidants, including lutein and zeaxanthin, which are especially beneficial for eye health. One unique feature of pistachios is that they are a complete protein, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids the body needs, but cannot make on its own."
Wonderful Pistachios (available on Amazon) is a popular brand that sells perfectly portioned pouches already roasted and salted for your enjoyment. Plus, if you buy them in their shells, there's built-in restraint; having to open each pistachio shell prolongs the eating process, giving you more time to savor each nut instead of mindlessly gobbling handfuls. Ellis offers a few more ideas for how to enjoy them. "Pistachio-crusted fish is one of my absolute favorite meals featuring pistachios! Pistachios pair perfectly with dried cranberries in homemade energy balls, creating a delicious and nutritious snack." You can swap the pecans in this pecan-crusted trout recipe with chopped pistachios to try Ellis' suggestion. Pistachios will also bring a pop of color, crunch, and salty and savory flavors to a kale and roasted beet salad with feta, red onion, and fresh grapefruit.
Cashews
Last, but certainly not least, cashews are the buttery, slightly sweet, and perfectly crunchy crescents that feel like the ultimate indulgence. Luckily, they're an indulgence you can feel good about. Ellis told us that cashews "are a particularly good source of vitamins and minerals, including copper, magnesium, iron, and zinc. They also contain beneficial plant-based compounds, such as polyphenols and carotenoids, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties." Apart from their many healthy nutrient properties and a delicious flavor and texture, cashews are among the most versatile nuts on the list. They've become an especially important ingredient to the vegan and vegetarian industry.
To that effect, Ellis recommends using similar techniques at home. "Cashews, when soaked and blended, create a creamy texture, making them a fantastic addition to soup bases or plant-based recipes like cashew cheese. One of our family's favorite dinner meals is a chicken and veggie stir-fry with cashews on top for a little crunch." You can even use blended cashews in place of cheese sauce for vegan nachos. We blend cashews into this recipe for vegan carrot cashew soup. We're also in agreement with her family-favorite application for cashews with plenty of recipes of our own, such as this slow cooker cashew chicken recipe and these vegan chow mein noodles. Happy Belly also sells lightly salted cashews on Amazon for easy snacking.