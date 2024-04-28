Why Pistachios Are Often Sold In The Shell While Other Nuts Aren't

When setting out to make creamy pistachio nut butter from scratch, the task of deshelling a large number of nuts may seem daunting. Not every snacker may appreciate the peeling work necessary to eat these buttery, salty nuts, especially more stubborn pieces that require force – particularly when hunger pangs are fierce. Unlike other nut varieties that can be purchased unshelled, pistachios are often sold in the shell, leaving eaters up to their own devices to open the pieces to enjoy or use in recipes.

Pistachios pack protein, fiber, and potassium, making the nut a beneficial addition to recipes and a health-boosting snack. While raw pistachio kernels are sold in markets, it is more common to find packages of these nuts still in their shell. Unlike other nuts like almonds and cashews that must be deshelled before salted and roasted, matured pistachios split the shells they grow in, leaving an opening exposing the edible piece that awaits. This aspect lands the pistachios firmly in the family of culinary nuts, offering pieces that can be roasted without any deshelling work.