Use Blended Cashews In Place Of Cheese Sauce For Vegan Nachos

Nachos are one of the best snacks out there. With tortilla chips as the base, you can add whatever toppings you want, whether you like it simple with just cheese or loaded with an array of flavors. However, considering that cheese is one of the most important elements of the dish, nachos aren't exactly vegan-friendly — unless you use cashew cheese.

One of the best ways to make a faux cheese sauce is with blended cashews and carrots, plus a few spices. While it may not taste exactly like cheese, it still works perfectly atop a tray of tortilla chips with whatever other toppings you please. However, making vegan cheese does require some prep — you have to soak the cashews and carrots first to make sure the end result is creamy. But it will be totally worth it in the end when you're free to enjoy dairy-free nachos that are just as good as the traditional variation. Once you have the cheese substitute covered, you get to figure out the fun part — what other toppings do you want to include?