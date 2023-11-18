Use Blended Cashews In Place Of Cheese Sauce For Vegan Nachos
Nachos are one of the best snacks out there. With tortilla chips as the base, you can add whatever toppings you want, whether you like it simple with just cheese or loaded with an array of flavors. However, considering that cheese is one of the most important elements of the dish, nachos aren't exactly vegan-friendly — unless you use cashew cheese.
One of the best ways to make a faux cheese sauce is with blended cashews and carrots, plus a few spices. While it may not taste exactly like cheese, it still works perfectly atop a tray of tortilla chips with whatever other toppings you please. However, making vegan cheese does require some prep — you have to soak the cashews and carrots first to make sure the end result is creamy. But it will be totally worth it in the end when you're free to enjoy dairy-free nachos that are just as good as the traditional variation. Once you have the cheese substitute covered, you get to figure out the fun part — what other toppings do you want to include?
Topping ideas for vegan nachos
We absolutely love a heaping plate of vegan refried lentil nachos. The refried lentils give the nachos a meaty texture — without resorting to actual meat, of course. However, there are plenty of other ways to bring "meatiness" to vegan nachos. We also like to use jackfruit, which is a common meat substitute in a variety of recipes, or shredded tofu, which provides a perfectly spiced topping. Additionally, there are plenty of store-bought meat substitutes that you can turn to, including Impossible or Beyond brands, both of which offer packages of ground "meat" that, once prepared, are great for using to top nachos.
Plus, vegan nachos without any "meat" on them can also be super tasty — it gives you the opportunity to spotlight a bunch of delicious veggies for the toppings. Perhaps you pair the cashew cheese with grilled onion, grilled bell peppers, and roasted corn — along with some jalapeños to top it off. Whichever one you choose, don't forget to include salsa or guacamole to really bring everything together.