Walnut Broccoli Stir-Fry Recipe

A stir-fry is a popular throw-together meal because there's no fuss and few frills involved. You add the main ingredients into one pan and combine that with an easy sauce to create a flavorful and oftentimes healthy dinner in under 30 minutes. In this recipe, walnuts take center stage and provide a rich, nutty flavor that adds depth and complexity to the stir-fry.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for walnut broccoli stir-fry and says, "When you're in the mood for a flavorful dinner and short on time, this recipe is for you. I love tossing in walnuts to various plant-based dishes that I'm making especially when I don't want the extra step of cooking tofu or tempeh. They add just enough protein to leave you feeling satisfied and full after eating." Aside from the walnuts, you can also count on some vegetable goodness in this stir-fry thanks to the additions of bell pepper, mushrooms, and broccoli.