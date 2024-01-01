Walnut Broccoli Stir-Fry Recipe
A stir-fry is a popular throw-together meal because there's no fuss and few frills involved. You add the main ingredients into one pan and combine that with an easy sauce to create a flavorful and oftentimes healthy dinner in under 30 minutes. In this recipe, walnuts take center stage and provide a rich, nutty flavor that adds depth and complexity to the stir-fry.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for walnut broccoli stir-fry and says, "When you're in the mood for a flavorful dinner and short on time, this recipe is for you. I love tossing in walnuts to various plant-based dishes that I'm making especially when I don't want the extra step of cooking tofu or tempeh. They add just enough protein to leave you feeling satisfied and full after eating." Aside from the walnuts, you can also count on some vegetable goodness in this stir-fry thanks to the additions of bell pepper, mushrooms, and broccoli.
Gather the ingredients for walnut broccoli stir-fry
To make this recipe, start your store visit in the produce aisle and pick up onion, garlic, broccoli, mushrooms, red pepper, yellow pepper, and scallions if you want to add those as garnish.
Then you'll need avocado oil, walnuts, soy sauce, vegan oyster sauce, mirin, coconut sugar, and rice wine vinegar. Sesame seeds make a nice topping so add those to your list if you want to top with those.
"If you don't need this meal to be vegan, you can use regular oyster sauce," Hahn shares. "If you want the dish to be gluten-free, be sure to use Tamari soy sauce, and buy an oyster sauce that says gluten-free on the label as some will contain soy sauce with gluten."
Step 1: Add oil to a pan
Add the oil to a large frying pan over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Cook the aromatics
Add the onions and garlic and cook for 5 minutes.
Step 3: Add more ingredients
Add the broccoli, mushrooms, red pepper, yellow pepper, and walnuts. Cook for 5 minutes on medium heat, stirring frequently.
Step 4: Make the sauce
In a small bowl combine the soy sauce, vegan oyster sauce, mirin, coconut sugar, and rice wine vinegar.
Step 5: Add sauce to pan
Add the sauce to the pan.
Step 6: Garnish and serve
Garnish with scallions and sesame seeds and serve with rice if desired.
How can I customize this walnut broccoli stir-fry?
This stir-fry manages to get plenty of vegetables in, and you certainly aren't limited to what we have included. Mix in or substitute other colorful vegetables like asparagus, snap peas, or carrots for added texture and flavor. You can also include some canned water chestnuts or bamboo shoots.
If you want to increase the protein content, add some tofu or tempeh. "To add tofu or tempeh, first cut it into cubes and toss it around with a little oil and soy sauce, then cook it in the pan for about 20 minutes before you add the vegetables," Hahn explains. Or you can throw in some frozen shelled edamame or a can of chickpeas for that boost of protein.
To add some heat to this dish, add some diced jalapeño or Serrano pepper when you are cooking the vegetables or simply add red pepper flakes to the sauce. For a twist of flavors experiment with different spices like Chinese five-spice powder or curry powder.
What pairs well with walnut broccoli stir-fry?
Cooked grains are always a nice pairing with a stir-fry. Any type of rice will be a good complement. You can try other grains like quinoa or farro that will be equally delicious. Noodles are also a good option, and both thin and thick varieties will work well to sop up some of that extra stir-fry sauce.
If you want to keep things really light, cauliflower rice is a nice option also. You can make your own or buy it premade. "If you're using cauliflower rice, just warm it up and add a little salt and pepper. If you have bought the frozen type, make sure it sits in a colander for a bit to drain any excess water," Hahn advises.
A raw salad is a nice accompaniment to the warm stir-fry. You can try an Asian slaw, a spicy cucumber salad, a seaweed salad, or a fruit salad with a mix of tropical or seasonal fruits to provide a sweet contrast to the savory stir-fry.
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- ½ onion, sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 4 cups broccoli florets
- 2 cups sliced mushrooms
- ¼ cup sliced red pepper
- ¼ cup sliced yellow pepper
- 1 cup walnuts
- 5 tablespoons soy sauce
- 4 tablespoons vegan oyster sauce
- 2 tablespoons mirin
- 4 teaspoons coconut sugar
- 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar
- scallions, for garnish
- sesame seeds, for garnish
- cooked rice, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|622
|Total Fat
|47.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|37.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.4 g
|Total Sugars
|15.1 g
|Sodium
|3,228.6 mg
|Protein
|20.1 g