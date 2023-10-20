Vegan Carrot Cashew Soup Recipe
When it comes to vegetables, carrots could be classified as a crisper drawer staple. They are a reliable vegetable — you can buy them at any grocery store, they're inexpensive, and they have a long shelf life. Although carrots are common, they certainly aren't ordinary. They have many health benefits and, arguably more importantly, they taste delicious both as-is and dressed up. What more could you want from a vegetable?
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for vegan carrot cashew soup and says, "There's nothing quite like a hot bowl of soup to warm you up on a crisp fall day." In this recipe, you'll be roasting the carrots in this recipe and the caramelization that occurs during roasting intensifies the sweetness, giving the soup a sweet undertone, which is balanced by the warm spices of cumin and coriander. Blended cashews add creaminess without actually using any cream or dairy product, so this recipe holds true to its vegan status.
Gather the ingredients for vegan carrot cashew soup
To make this recipe, you'll of course need some carrots. "I like to buy organic carrots so I can just give them a good wash but skip the peeling step," Hahn shares. You'll also need onion, garlic, and lemon from the produce department. If you want to add some fresh herbs to the finished soup, grab some parsley, cilantro, or chives. Then you'll need some raw cashews to thicken the soup along with some oil, broth, coriander, cumin, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Soak the cashews
Cover the cashews with boiling water and soak for 30 minutes.
Step 3: Season the carrots
Combine the carrots, onion, garlic, oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and the pepper in a large bowl.
Step 4: Roast the carrots
Put the vegetable mixture onto a baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes stirring halfway.
Step 5: Drain the cashews
Drain the cashews and rinse.
Step 6: Blend the cashews
Add the cashews and ½ cup of water to a high-speed blender and blend until smooth.
Step 7: Add the vegetables to a blender
Keeping the blended cashews in the blender, add the roasted vegetable mixture and broth, and blend.
Step 8: Add the remaining ingredients
Pour the blended soup into a large pot and add the remaining salt, coriander, cumin, and lemon juice. Stir.
Step 9: Serve the soup
Serve the vegan carrot cashew soup. Top with fresh herbs if desired.
How can I customize this carrot cashew soup?
Although carrots are the main event here, you can feel free to add in some other vegetables. Sweet potatoes, butternut squash, and tomatoes are all good choices and can be added to the same roasting pan right along with the carrots.
If you have a nut allergy but still want to keep this soup vegan, you can swap the cashews for a nut free milk like oat, soy, or flax milk. Any of those choices will add that extra creaminess without the use of nuts and keep the soup vegan.
Experiment with different spices and herbs to change the flavor profile. You can give it a more Indian based flavor by adding in some curry powder, garam masala, and turmeric. If you like a little heat, add some red pepper flakes, cayenne pepper, or a dash of hot sauce to give the soup a spicy kick.
What can I serve with vegan carrot cashew soup?
Serve the soup with slices of crusty bread, baguette, or warm dinner rolls, all of which are perfect for dipping into the thick and creamy soup. A simple green salad with fresh leafy greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and a light vinaigrette can provide a refreshing contrast to the creamy soup.
To create a well-rounded meal, make a vegan grilled cheese sandwich, a panini, or a vegetable-stuffed sandwich to serve alongside the soup for a heartier option. A platter of hummus, pita bread, and fresh vegetables can make a great side or appetizer to enjoy with your soup. Prepare vegan Italian style stuffed bell peppers, stuffed zucchini, or eggplant to complete the meal or even vegan black bean burgers or a hearty lentil loaf.
Finish the meal with a vegan dessert like fruit sorbet, vegan chocolate cake, or dairy-free ice cream. Or to keep the carrot theme going how about carrot cake made with vegan cream cheese and sweetly spiced to contrast the savory soup? The options are endless!
|Calories per Serving
|181
|Total Fat
|10.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|21.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.3 g
|Total Sugars
|8.6 g
|Sodium
|725.0 mg
|Protein
|4.0 g