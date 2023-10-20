Vegan Carrot Cashew Soup Recipe

When it comes to vegetables, carrots could be classified as a crisper drawer staple. They are a reliable vegetable — you can buy them at any grocery store, they're inexpensive, and they have a long shelf life. Although carrots are common, they certainly aren't ordinary. They have many health benefits and, arguably more importantly, they taste delicious both as-is and dressed up. What more could you want from a vegetable?

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for vegan carrot cashew soup and says, "There's nothing quite like a hot bowl of soup to warm you up on a crisp fall day." In this recipe, you'll be roasting the carrots in this recipe and the caramelization that occurs during roasting intensifies the sweetness, giving the soup a sweet undertone, which is balanced by the warm spices of cumin and coriander. Blended cashews add creaminess without actually using any cream or dairy product, so this recipe holds true to its vegan status.