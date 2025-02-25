Don't Ignore This Temperature Tip For Perfectly Toasted Nuts

If you toss the nuts in a piping-hot pan, it's a risk that the nuts will burn before the natural oils are released and present those flavors mentioned. You can use medium heat if you want to toast the nuts more quickly, but they should still start in a cold pan to allow for even browning.

If you don't have a pan handy, there are still other ways to make toasted nuts. Toast them in the oven on a baking sheet, but stick to a low temperature of around 300 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 to 15 minutes. It's also important to not forget to toss the nuts halfway through the cooking time. This will ensure even cooking throughout the process.

There are many other tips you can use to toast nuts at home. Start with fresh, raw nuts so that they have the chance to let the natural flavors shine. Always use lower heat, as nuts that are roasted at too high heat might burn, and any herbs or oils on the outside can go to waste. It's also important not to overcrowd the skillet or pan, so that the toasted nuts cook evenly at the low temperature. Looking for another way to step up your roasting game? You can use them in a dish like this roasted almonds with crispy herbs recipe to fully enjoy them.