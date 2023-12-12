Add Cereal-Infused Milk For A Nostalgic Twist In Your Coffee

The first spoonful of breakfast cereal that you dig into boasts the perfect combination of textures and flavors. Yet, however perfect that bite may be, it falls short against the last spoonful that's void of any actual cereal. Sweet-smelling and faintly colorful, this leftover liquid is a treat to slurp on its own, but we believe that cereal-infused milk is destined for greater things. Recalling the nostalgia of early mornings spent shoveling down sugary breakfast cereal before school, why not use the infused milk to elevate (and add whimsy to) your next cup of joe?

Given the mild taste and one-dimensionality of milk, infusing is a clever way to amp up flavor. Plus, unlike blending, infusing won't affect consistency. As for why cereal should be used to transform milk, it isn't just a fun option, it actually makes a lot of sense flavorful-wise. Along with contributing slight sweetness, cereal can impart traces of fruit, chocolate, or spice, depending on the variety. As a result, adding cereal milk to coffee brings a familiar decadence to the warm beverage, embodying the flavors of breakfast in a single sip.

The sky's the limit when it comes to pairing various types of java with the infused milk. Add a splash to a mug full of robust French press coffee or pour some into smooth cold brew coffee. In contrast, you could also use cereal milk as the base ingredient for a decadent cappuccino, creamy latte, or flat white.