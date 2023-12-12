Add Cereal-Infused Milk For A Nostalgic Twist In Your Coffee
The first spoonful of breakfast cereal that you dig into boasts the perfect combination of textures and flavors. Yet, however perfect that bite may be, it falls short against the last spoonful that's void of any actual cereal. Sweet-smelling and faintly colorful, this leftover liquid is a treat to slurp on its own, but we believe that cereal-infused milk is destined for greater things. Recalling the nostalgia of early mornings spent shoveling down sugary breakfast cereal before school, why not use the infused milk to elevate (and add whimsy to) your next cup of joe?
Given the mild taste and one-dimensionality of milk, infusing is a clever way to amp up flavor. Plus, unlike blending, infusing won't affect consistency. As for why cereal should be used to transform milk, it isn't just a fun option, it actually makes a lot of sense flavorful-wise. Along with contributing slight sweetness, cereal can impart traces of fruit, chocolate, or spice, depending on the variety. As a result, adding cereal milk to coffee brings a familiar decadence to the warm beverage, embodying the flavors of breakfast in a single sip.
The sky's the limit when it comes to pairing various types of java with the infused milk. Add a splash to a mug full of robust French press coffee or pour some into smooth cold brew coffee. In contrast, you could also use cereal milk as the base ingredient for a decadent cappuccino, creamy latte, or flat white.
How to infuse milk with your favorite breakfast cereal
Cereal-infused milk only requires two ingredients: cereal and milk. While any breakfast cereal from Froot Loops to Frosted Flakes, Lucky Charms to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and even Cocoa Puffs to Raisin Bran can make for a tasty infusion, we recommend opting for your favorite cereal. Similarly, any dairy or plant-based milk can be used for a delicious result.
With your preferred cereal brand and milk selected, you can kick off the infusion process. Simply add a handful of breakfast cereal to a bowl or cup of cold milk, letting the mixture rest until the cereal turns super soggy — note that a longer infusion period will produce deeper flavors. To expedite the process, you can also steep pieces in warmed milk. Once the liquid has changed color slightly and adopted some of the cereal's aromas and flavors, strain the milk into a pitcher. Just like that, the infused milk is ready to use.
Want to enhance flavors even further? For additional complexity, briefly toast cereal in the oven to unlock notes of nuttiness. Otherwise, a sprinkle of cinnamon, a splash of vanilla or maple extract, or a pinch of salt can all help balance and, in some cases, intensify nuanced flavors. Just beware that after giving cereal-infused milk a try, you might ditch traditional milk and creamer for good!