20 Of The Wildest Doritos Flavors To Ever Exist

While Americans predominantly prefer their chip flavorings to be cheesy and/or spicy, there are people around the world who are more adventurous when it comes to the unusual flavor of Doritos they're willing to enjoy. After all, Doritos has created some pretty weird chip flavorings over the years. But Doritos hasn't always been so unusual. Did you know the original Doritos were unflavored?

The Frito-Lay snack company had a Mexican-style eatery in Disneyland called "Casa de Fritos" that would cut up stale tortillas, fry, and season them, instead of throwing them in the trash. Customers couldn't get enough of these savory snacks which led Frito-Lay and Alex Foods, a local tortilla factory, to mass produce the golden chips. The chip was later revamped to create what we now know as the Doritos Taco flavor as it began to gain a following, and now there are more than 100 Doritos flavors sold throughout the world.