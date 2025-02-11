5 Chef Tips For Restaurant-Worthy Tandoori Chicken

A restaurant-prepped tandoori chicken offers gently spiced meat that has been yogurt-tenderized to perfection. The dish is a pillar of Indian cuisine and an internationally recognized icon. Yet, to an unknowing chef at home, it's hard to envision how you'd even begin to replicate such a careful balance of techniques and ingredients. The truth is that many recipes online just don't fit the bill. Tasting Table embarked on a passionate pursuit of answers, turning to Indian chef Varun Inamdar who offers some golden tips.

Advertisement

As the chef and owner of New Light in Kashmir, Anokhi in Shanghai, and 27° West in Singapore, Inamdar is a bit of an international icon himself, hailed as "Mumbai's favorite celebrity chef" by Time Out. Inamdar frequently cooks for world-famous clientele, including former president Obama. At Tasting Table, there's no gatekeeping; he told us his top five tandoori chicken tips and we're ready to spill the beans. Let's transform your tandoori chicken recipe into a dish so delicious that your favorite Indian restaurant will be demanding your secrets.