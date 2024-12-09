Why Costco Should Be Your First Stop For Building An Indian Spice Collection
A cupboard full of spices is the dream kitchen scenario. However, stashing up without breaking the bank is a whole other ball game — especially when India's most expensive seasoning, saffron, can cost up to $20 per gram. Luckily, there's an accessible solution: Costco. With over 600 stores across the U.S., there's bound to be a large selection of spices to buy in bulk near you, even without a local Indian grocery store. Purchasing in large quantities is important, as most Indian dishes use multiple tablespoons in a single cooking session; forget pinches. Furthermore, the prices at Costco are impressively competitive. Sixteen ounces of McCormick Kosher Curry Powder retails at $24.49 online at Walmart compared to just $7.99 on Costco's website.
Given that there are more than 60 spices frequently used in Indian cuisine, the chain might just have to be your first stop. However, it's handy to have a budget-friendly place to stock up on the basics; it's easy to order rarer seasonings online or at specialty shops. Besides, rifling through Costco's shelves to spot aromatic finds for your collection is fun; no one store is the same, so it's a real treasure hunt. Customers have reported finding paprika, cumin, and turmeric, although some complained of bulk packages expiring too quickly. One of the expert tips for adding spices to your at-home Indian spices is understanding optimal storage. Keep them in a suitable airtight container and cool, dry location, and your Costco collection could last years.
What are the non-negotiable Indian spices to collect?
When scanning the shelves of your nearest Costco, there are some staples to keep in mind. Nearly every Indian household has a spice box: A circular container of six or seven seasoning options that cover most recipes. New to Indian cooking? These are the chef-approved spices to stock up on. Ground coriander, turmeric, garam masala, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, red chili powder, and hing (also known as asafetida or asafoetida) are all must-haves. Earthy turmeric is a necessity for classic dishes like biryani, while warming garam masala is key for flavoring tandoori chicken or chana masala. To branch out from the staples, easy-to-spot cardamom pods are a floral option popular in North Indian cuisine. Curry and bay leaves are creative additions, too, infusing flavor and adding a more dynamic visual appeal.
Don't be roped into only grabbing the most famous spices. Hing might be less well-known than turmeric or saffron, but it's the staple Indian spice you should have in your pantry. Admittedly pungent, its heavy aroma has transformative powers over even the most stubbornly bland ingredients. It pairs beautifully with vegetable dishes, like aloo chaat, or pulse-based curries like a dal. In contrast, despite its famed name, saffron actually performs poorly in heavily flavored dishes; an expensive wall-flower, it's not as essential as you think when building an Indian spice collection. Arrive at Costco with a list of non-negotiables, but equally, keep an open mind.