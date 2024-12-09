Why Costco Should Be Your First Stop For Building An Indian Spice Collection

A cupboard full of spices is the dream kitchen scenario. However, stashing up without breaking the bank is a whole other ball game — especially when India's most expensive seasoning, saffron, can cost up to $20 per gram. Luckily, there's an accessible solution: Costco. With over 600 stores across the U.S., there's bound to be a large selection of spices to buy in bulk near you, even without a local Indian grocery store. Purchasing in large quantities is important, as most Indian dishes use multiple tablespoons in a single cooking session; forget pinches. Furthermore, the prices at Costco are impressively competitive. Sixteen ounces of McCormick Kosher Curry Powder retails at $24.49 online at Walmart compared to just $7.99 on Costco's website.

Given that there are more than 60 spices frequently used in Indian cuisine, the chain might just have to be your first stop. However, it's handy to have a budget-friendly place to stock up on the basics; it's easy to order rarer seasonings online or at specialty shops. Besides, rifling through Costco's shelves to spot aromatic finds for your collection is fun; no one store is the same, so it's a real treasure hunt. Customers have reported finding paprika, cumin, and turmeric, although some complained of bulk packages expiring too quickly. One of the expert tips for adding spices to your at-home Indian spices is understanding optimal storage. Keep them in a suitable airtight container and cool, dry location, and your Costco collection could last years.

