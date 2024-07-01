10 Expert Tips For Adding Spices To Your At-Home Indian Dishes

Have you ever looked at a recipe and recoiled at the list of spices involved? Spices are an integral element of Indian fare. Whether it's curries, dry vegetable dishes, lentils, street food, or even desserts, Indian cuisine is brimming with seasonings — many of which you've likely never heard of. It can be intimidating to tackle, especially as a beginner. The art of delicately balancing spices is often talked about with reverence as if it's a near impossibility for a home cook or someone who grew up away from the cuisine to get a handle on — but we're here to assure you: You too can master the art of cooking with spices.

We asked Chef Varun Inamdar, an authority in the Indian culinary world, to share his professional know-how on the subject. As a TV chef, cookbook author, bonafide chocolatier, and Guinness World Record holder, Chef Inamdar has had the privilege of cooking for royal families, actors, and presidents during his 21 years of experience. Undeniably, he knows everything there is to know about spices, and we're honored to bring his exclusive expert tips to you today.

Below, we'll cover everything from how to select spices at the store (yes, it makes a difference), to where to store them, the best way to build layers of flavor that will have your tastebuds dancing, traditional methods to draw incredible amounts of aroma from the spices, and much more. So, if you've been struggling to achieve that je ne sais quoi in your butter chicken or palak paneer, read on.