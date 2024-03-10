Curried Black Lentil Soup With Tadka Recipe

If you're into superfoods, you're probably into lentils. These small lens-shaped legumes are rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Aside from the health benefits of lentils, they are incredibly versatile in the kitchen. In this recipe we're using black lentils (aka beluga lentils) along with a tadka, a cooking technique commonly used in Indian cuisine where spices are fried in oil or ghee to release flavors before being added to a dish. The combination of cumin seeds, mustard seeds, curry leaves, garlic, and ginger toasted and melded together complement the earthy taste of the lentils and make this dish unbelievably delicious.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe. "Lentils and spices are two things I use a lot of in my cooking," she says. "I'm really loving black lentils lately and experimenting with all sorts of ways to use them. I like the nutty flavor, firm texture, and how they take on the flavor of the spices used in the recipe."

Keep reading to learn how to take curried black lentil soup to a new level by incorporating a tadka.