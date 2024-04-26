11 Foods You Should Always Score Before Cooking, According To Chefs

Cooking is an art form. Different foods and ingredients take the place of paint and clay. Instead of brushes and canvases, culinary artists use knives and skillets to create their masterpiece meals. Nowhere is the artistic element of cooking more evident than when it comes to handling a knife. Rough chops, rondelle cuts, chiffonades, and julienne are just a few of the many different cuts that can be utilized with just a good sharp knife and a butcher's block or cutting board. Scoring, or using a knife to make shallow cuts or incisions on the surface of food, is another of these essential yet often underutilized techniques — especially when cooking at home.

To learn more about the fine art of scoring, we spoke with experts from some of the country's top cooking schools: the Institute of Culinary Education, the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts, and online cooking school Cozymeal. According to their instructors (who you'll soon learn more about), scoring food with tiny diamonds and cubes does more than just make food more beautiful. Scoring also improves the flavor of many foods. It can also help foods cook more effectively, reducing curling and improving searing and roasting. Scoring even makes certain foods easier to chew or present on the plate. Wondering which foods you prepare regularly that could benefit from some simple scoring before you put them on to cook? Read on for our experts' take on 11 foods you should always score during your pre-meal prep.