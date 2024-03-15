13 Delicious Duck Recipes

Duck may not be an ingredient you use every day, but this meaty and flavorful protein should definitely be on your list of things to cook at home. Sure, it's an ingredient spotted on fancy French restaurant menus or served as the pièce de résistance at a Chinatown hotspot, but it's also worth trying to make it in your home kitchen. And with the right recipe and some knowledge of how to cook duck, we can assure you it's not as formidable of a protein as it sounds.

If you love chicken thighs, dark meat on Thanksgiving, and gamey proteins, you'll love duck. Because ducks fly (unlike chickens and turkeys), their muscles need more oxygen. This is delivered via red blood cells, which is why all duck meat — including the breast — is dark. The consistency is lean, while the thick layer of fat under the skin that helps keep the ducks afloat also promotes moisture and flavor. Besides that, the meat is also versatile because you can cook it in so many different ways and contrast it with fruit-based sauces or sides. If you're ready to bring some duck to your table, try one of these delicious recipes to make it happen.