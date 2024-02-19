Sweet And Spicy 5-Spice Duck Legs Recipe

If you've always been intimidated by duck and didn't know where to start with this unique protein, then this recipe is for you! Though they look impressive, these 5-spice duck legs are easy to make, and with mostly hands-off work, you will easily be able to add this sophisticated Asian-inspired dish to your regular dinner rotation.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, duck has a rich, meaty flavor that pairs beautifully with heat and warming spices. In this recipe, you will marinate duck legs in a blend of aromatic spices and flavorings, then roast it to crispy, fall-off-the-bone perfection. The marinade features staples of Chinese cooking, including soy sauce, fresh chilies, and brown sugar. But the real star of this dish is Chinese 5-spice powder. Our favorite blend contains cinnamon, clove, fennel seed, star anise, and ginger. The resulting mixture hits all the tasting notes: sweet, salty, bitter, sour, and umami.

Once roasted, the duck legs are served with a sweet and tart garnish of orange slices and fresh cranberries, as well as chopped scallions for a final pop of color and freshness. This duck dish brings together complex flavors with little effort, making for a sophisticated meal for entertaining or a cozy family dinner.