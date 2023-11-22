The Final Step To Ensure Extra Flavorful, Crispy Skin On Roast Duck

A touchstone for a beautifully executed whole roast duck lies in its skin. Particularly, it has to be crispy and ooze fat when bitten into. Yet, roasting a duck to this point can be pretty difficult, especially for beginners. But no worries! With the right method, making the most of the fat under the duck's skin to create that lovely crunch is easier than you might imagine.

The crucial moment in the roasting process comes during the last 30 minutes of cooking. In the final leg of roasting, position the duck breast-side up in the oven — this step is where the magic happens, as it's essential for achieving that deep, golden hue that defines a perfectly roasted duck. About 15 minutes into this phase, grab your basting brush and generously coat the duck's skin with a glaze (try a sweet and tangy lemon-honey-thyme glaze.) Then, turn up the oven to a high 475 degrees Fahrenheit to let that glaze caramelize. Keep a close watch, though, as the honey in the glaze can easily burn. Your goal is a glossy finish without any charred bits. If things start to darken too quickly, lower the temperature.

Once the final roasting is complete, let the duck rest for 15 minutes. This resting period is not just a pause but a crucial step in ensuring the meat's juices redistribute and give you juicy, flavorful meat beneath the crispened-up skin.