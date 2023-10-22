15 Best Sauces To Serve With Duck

Duck's rich, succulent meat, distinct flavor, and crispy skin make it a top contender for the world's most sophisticated poultry. Whether we're dealing with duck breast or whole roasted duck, this bird can be prepared in a variety of ways, each one exalting the main ingredient in a different manner through cooking methods and accompaniments.

Sauces, in particular, can help improve the experience of eating duck, but before we delve into those, we should first make a note of the best ways to prepare the bird in the first place. When cooking with duck, it's important to buy meat that is as fresh as possible. For this, you should consider checking out the butcher and looking for plump meat and supple skin. After that, you'll want to remember to take your duck out of the fridge and let it reach room temperature before cooking to avoid an uneven distribution of heat once on the fire. Finally, don't forget to score the skin of the duck breasts to ensure the fat sitting underneath it comes flowing forth. If you follow these steps, you'll be in good shape by the time you serve your duck, which should strictly be placed on top of whichever sauce you choose rather than under it — this will ensure the duck skin remains crispy. Speaking of sauces, let's take a look at some of the best ones to pair with your freshly cooked duck.