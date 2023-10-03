Duck Breast With Apricot Chutney Recipe

Nothing beats fragrant seared duck with perfectly crispy skin — especially when it's topped with a luscious apricot and cherry chutney. Leah Maroney knows how to make a delicious dish in a short amount of time. The chutney tastes as if it has been cooking all day when, in reality, it's complete in under 10 minutes. Duck cooks surprisingly quickly since it is often served medium rare (although you can cook it closer to well done if you wish).

Scoring the duck fat is essential to getting the crunchy skin. If the fat is not scored correctly, it cannot render properly. Use a sharp knife and score on an angle, and not all the way through to the meat. The last thing you want is a rubbery fat layer. Maroney also advises, "Do not disturb the duck while it's searing! Moving the duck too soon can cause it to stick to the pan and will affect its browning." If you render it correctly, you'll be surprised how much duck fat you get in this recipe. There's no lack of delicious duck fat recipes to use up the extra goodness that's created during the cooking process.

Juicy, sweet fruits go exceptionally well with crispy duck breast. We swoon for the classic duck a l'orange, but we love the combination of apricots, cherries, and orange even more. Plums and peaches would also be a hit, so don't be afraid to try different varieties.