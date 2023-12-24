11 Bok Choy Recipes That Are Bound To Be A Hit
We all need to get more greens in our diets but it can be hard when you're tired of eating the standard spinach and kale lettuce. If you're looking for something more substantial, consider trying bok choy. It's a green vegetable with some substance, and because it's hardier than many other greens, it can be cooked in many different ways to suit your taste. Whether you prefer your bok choy stir-fried in oil or like to keep things nice and light by steaming it, you'll never run out of ways to use this vegetable.
We've compiled some of our favorite bok choy recipes to give you a better idea of all the various ways to utilize this vegetable. And once you've cooked dishes with bok choy, you'll gain a better understanding of how to incorporate it into your diet on a more regular basis. These are the bok choy recipes you should be making.
Stir-Fried Bok Choy
If you're trying to make a simple side dish that still leaves you salivating for more, then give this recipe for Stir-Fried Bok Choy a shot. It doesn't get much easier than this: You'll only need 10 minutes to get this recipe from the fridge to your plate.
Sesame oil, garlic, and ginger are the major flavoring components in this dish, and you won't want to forget them. Otherwise, your bok choy might be a bit blander than you'd prefer.
Recipe: Stir-Fried bok Choy
Crunchy Bok Choy Salad
When you want to keep things light and fresh, a salad is usually the way to go. Luckily, this recipe for Crunchy Bok Choy Salad does just that. By keeping your bok choy raw and combining it with other fresh, crunchy ingredients, you'll have a summery side salad nobody around the table will be able to resist.
All you have to do to make this salad is chop the veggies and then throw some ingredients in a bowl to make the salad dressing. In just 10 minutes, you'll have a gorgeous side dish to enjoy with whatever else you're cooking.
Recipe: Crunchy Bok Choy Salad
Stir-Fried Bok Choy with Tofu Cream
Bok choy can be quite lightly flavored and, in some cases, almost watery. Therefore, if you're going to make it taste as delicious as possible, you'll have to combine it with other ingredients that lend it a bit more heft and texture.
That's exactly what you'll get when you whip up this recipe for Stir-Fried Bok Choy with Tofu Cream. Tofu cream, a vegan staple, is light enough to complement the greens but creamy enough to add an interesting element to the dish.
Tofu and Bok Choy Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce
Adding some protein to your bok choy may just be the best way to make the veggie a complete meal, which explains why we love this recipe for Tofu Bok Choy Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce so much. It only takes a few minutes to cook both tofu and bok choy to perfection.
Peanut sauce, however, really pulls this recipe together. Rich, fatty, and creamy, it beautifully coats the stir-fry ingredients.
Coconut Rice with Bok Choy and Fried Eggs
Want to upgrade your typical bowl of rice? Make creamy, flavorful coconut rice instead, and then top it with bok choy (of course) as well as a fried egg or two. This incredibly simple recipe might just be one of the best ways to get dinner on the table when you're pinched for time.
Don't forget to add some garnishes to your bowl. Tossing in scallions, pickled vegetables, and even chili crisps will give this dish some depth of flavor.
Hearty Bok Choy Soup
A warm, comforting bowl of soup can turn your entire day around. If you're looking for a soup recipe that's light and easy to digest but still relatively hearty and filling, you can't go wrong with some Hearty Bok Choy Soup.
This soup is packed with bok choy, of course, along with seared tofu, mushrooms, and scallions for extra flavor. Prepare an extra large batch so you have leftovers you can enjoy for lunch the next day.
Recipe: Hearty Bok Choy Soup
Soba Noodle and Bok Choy Stir-Fry
Stir-fry dishes are some of the best ones to make on the busiest nights of the week. All you have to do is combine the ingredients in one pan and cook them until they're softened and ready to eat. And who doesn't love an easy dinner?
One of our favorite stir-fry recipes is this Soba Noodle and Bok Choy Stir-Fry which takes only 20 minutes to rustle up. Add as much or as little bok choy to the recipe as you desire.
At-Home Chicken Yakisoba
Ever feel like ordering takeout but just don't care to spend the money on delivery? If you're looking for an easy recipe that tastes just as good as what you can get at your local Japanese joint, you must try this At-Home Chicken Yakisoba.
It might sound challenging to make yakisoba if you've never done it before, but this particular recipe requires less than 30 minutes of your time. Once you master this recipe, you might just be less tempted to rely on takeout.
Recipe: At-Home Chicken Yakisoba
Teriyaki Tofu and Mushroom Stir-Fry
One of the things we love about making stir-fry dishes is the fact that they're so versatile. You can just use whatever you have on hand in the fridge, and it's almost guaranteed to taste good if you choose the right seasonings.
This Teriyaki Tofu and Mushroom Stir-Fry can be easily adapted to whatever veggies you're trying to use up. The original may call for broccoli but we love subbing in bok choy instead.
Velvety Moo Goo Gai Pan
Moo Goo Gai Pan is a favorite at many Chinese restaurants, but what if you could cook it at home? The process is easier than you might think, especially when you try this recipe for Velvety Moo Goo Gai Pan.
Like any kind of stir-fried dish, the possibilities here are endless. If you wish to add more green to your Moo Goo Gai Pan, we suggest chopping up some bok choy to add to the mix. Its freshness and crunch will lend an interesting textural element to the finished dish.
Recipe: Velvety Moo Goo Gai Pan
Black Sesame and Veggie Noodles
Calling all noodle lovers! You have to give this Black Sesame and Veggie Noodles dish a try. We love that it's packed with fresh, healthy vegetables like bok choy and scallions, and the black sesame seeds deliver a complex, nutty note.
This is another dish you'll find us making on busy weeknights. Since it only takes 20 minutes to throw together, you can have dinner on the table in no time at all.
Recipe: Black Sesame and Veggie Noodles