11 Bok Choy Recipes That Are Bound To Be A Hit

We all need to get more greens in our diets but it can be hard when you're tired of eating the standard spinach and kale lettuce. If you're looking for something more substantial, consider trying bok choy. It's a green vegetable with some substance, and because it's hardier than many other greens, it can be cooked in many different ways to suit your taste. Whether you prefer your bok choy stir-fried in oil or like to keep things nice and light by steaming it, you'll never run out of ways to use this vegetable.

We've compiled some of our favorite bok choy recipes to give you a better idea of all the various ways to utilize this vegetable. And once you've cooked dishes with bok choy, you'll gain a better understanding of how to incorporate it into your diet on a more regular basis. These are the bok choy recipes you should be making.