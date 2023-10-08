Stir-Fried Bok Choy With Tofu Cream Recipe

Few dishes are as versatile, quick, and downright delicious as a well crafted stir-fry. This recipe by Tanika Douglas marries the fresh subtlety of bok choy with the velvety richness of tofu cream. The plant-based dish features a harmonious blend of textures and flavors, featuring the tender yet crunchy veg, silky tofu, savory soy sauce, and slightly spicy chili.

Never made tofu cream? A vegan cooking staple, this spread can take on any flavors you like, but this version is transformed with tahini, sesame oil, and garlic, creating the perfect bed of umami for the stir-fried bok choy. It's a brilliant plant-based condiment that doesn't compromise on flavor or creaminess, making it perfect for those seeking dairy-free recipes.

One of the standout features of this recipe is its efficiency. With just 10 minutes of preparation and 5 minutes of cooking time, it's a testament to how a few high-quality ingredients can shine when paired with the right seasonings and cooking method. While this stir-fried bok choy with tofu cream can certainly shine on its own, it's also a versatile side dish that pairs perfectly with rice and noodles.