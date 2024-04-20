Cereal Milk Can Surely Elevate Your Next Dessert Cocktail

To make a cereal cocktail, simply combine your cocktail ingredients along with the milk and cereal in the shaker and give it a good joggle to blend everything together. Then, strain the milky mixture into the cocktail glass of your choosing and garnish with a little cereal floating in the drink. What you will love about using your cereal and milk in this manner is that it is easy to adapt to plenty of cocktail recipes.

For example, the cream used to make a classic White Russian can be transformed when you shake it with some Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The flavor becomes sweet, toasty, and reminiscent of your favorite morning toast sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. If you are a fan of bourbon drinks that highlight the flavor of this booze, you may want to try some Frosted Mini Wheats cereal-infused milk in your next Bourbon Milk Punch.

That sweet wheat taste will complement the vanilla extract and nutmeg in a big way, though you may need to adjust the amount of simple syrup you use to tame the sweetness. Or, add a little Reese's Puffs cereal-infused milk to your next chocolate Espresso Martini. The sweet peanut butter flavor will enhance the taste of the coffee liqueur and the chocolate without overpowering it.