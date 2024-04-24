14 Discontinued Fruit Snacks We'd Love To Bring Back

We've already ranked the most popular snacks in America, and there was a time when at least a few of these fruit snacks definitely would've been on the list ... if they hadn't been discontinued. If you're anything like us, you occasionally wake up in a cold sweat, the creepy commercial for Two-T-Fruits running through your mind like a nostalgic nightmare. Or maybe the mere sight of the opaque white pegasus gummy in a pack of Berry Bears snacks brings you back to a simpler time. The more we think back on the fruit snacks of yesteryear, the more we want them back — even the gross ones.

There was a time in our lives when we wanted nothing more than to chow down on fruit snacks with the strangest names you can imagine: Boogers, Twizzlers Twerpz, Fruit String Thing, Creepy Crawlers, and a host of other nutty names. So why did they all suddenly disappear? We remember all the wacky fruit snack variations fondly, but sometime between our childhoods and today, they were all discontinued. We still have Shark Bites and Scooby-Doo fruit snacks to cherish, but so many others have been lost to time. Let's take a moment to honor the fruit snacks that have fallen into obscurity.