Seasoned Sour Cream: What It Is And Why You Need To Make It
There's a dip to suit just about every chip, french fry, or veggie stick imaginable. Given that sour cream is often the base for many of the best snack dips, seasoned sour cream surely elevates this concept tenfold. Largely regarded as a Midwestern "thing" to which everyone is not privy, it's time to demystify this delicious dip that you can easily make at home and enjoy with tons of flavor pairings.
Seasoned sour cream takes an already tangy spread and gives it even more flavor. There are a number of underrated seasonings you should be using more of, and adding them to sour cream is a great way to test out new combinations of herbs, spices, and more to find your favorite. Depending on the overall flavor profile you achieve, this can be paired with a wide range of different dippers to complement or contrast the taste and texture.
How to season your sour cream
If you're familiar with the long-lost restaurant chain sports bar called Champps (yes, with two "p"s), you might have experienced its seasoned sour cream served alongside a batch of waffle-cut fries. A quick look in your pantry should provide plenty more options that will take the flavor profile of your sour cream in entirely new directions. For example, if you stockpile ramen seasoning packets, try mixing one with sour cream for a fast and flavorful dip. Additionally, ranch dressing or powdered French onion soup packets make a delectable seasoning addition to a cup of sour cream. Getting a little further away from the basics, you can always get creative by bringing the heat to your seasoned sour cream.
Combine a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce with smoked paprika or other dried chilis in a cup of sour cream for a delightful and spicy condiment that's perfect for dipping vegetables or dolloping on top of nachos. Similarly, a combination of Cajun seasoning, white pepper, cayenne powder, sour cream, and a little mayonnaise is the key to a dip with a kick that might just take the place of your go-to remoulade recipe. Use your seasoned sour cream for dipping chicken tenders, turnip fries, celery sticks, naan bread, and more. The only limit is your imagination.