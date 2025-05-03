Seasoned Sour Cream: What It Is And Why You Need To Make It

There's a dip to suit just about every chip, french fry, or veggie stick imaginable. Given that sour cream is often the base for many of the best snack dips, seasoned sour cream surely elevates this concept tenfold. Largely regarded as a Midwestern "thing" to which everyone is not privy, it's time to demystify this delicious dip that you can easily make at home and enjoy with tons of flavor pairings.

Seasoned sour cream takes an already tangy spread and gives it even more flavor. There are a number of underrated seasonings you should be using more of, and adding them to sour cream is a great way to test out new combinations of herbs, spices, and more to find your favorite. Depending on the overall flavor profile you achieve, this can be paired with a wide range of different dippers to complement or contrast the taste and texture.