15 Failed Restaurant Chains We Actually Miss
Dining out isn't what it used to be. And in some ways, it's improved. Cuisine options have burgeoned to the point where consumers can choose between a Mexican, Italian, Japanese, and Indian restaurant all on the same block. Nowadays, it's easier to receive our food whenever we want, and however fast we want, with rapid pick-up windows putting the original drive-thru to shame. Let's also not forget the newfound emphasis placed on higher-quality foods and sustainable sourcing practices.
But sometimes all this "new-ness" leaves us nostalgic for a 1960s diner slinging 50-cent burgers or a sit-and-stay-awhile eatery with large portions and kitschy decor that no one ever gave a second thought. There have been plenty of these restaurant chains that made their mark on American history. Yet, as times have changed, so has the dining industry, and some of these once-beloved names have closed up shop or faded away to just a handful of locations nationwide.
Come with us as we take a trip down memory lane, stopping by plenty of former drive-ins, fast-food joints, sports bars, steakhouses, and even taquerias along the way. These establishments didn't just feed us meals, they provided us with new experiences full of flavor, unique quirks, and even innovation. And, for that, they won't soon be forgotten despite the shutters on their doors.
Don Pablos
The fiesta officially ended for Don Pablos in 2019. The Tex-Mex restaurant appropriately sprung up in Lubbock, Texas, in 1985. After winning patrons over with its fresh salsa, made in-house tortillas and tortilla chips, sizzling look-at-me fajitas, burritos, and more, the concept quickly spread primarily to the East and Midwest regions. By the 1990s — during a time when middle-class families customarily gathered for an evening of casual dining multiple nights a week — the establishment had grown to around 120 locations strong. At the time, this made Don Pablos the second largest Mexican food chain in the country behind Chi-Chi's (a name which has similarly said adios to the restaurant scene, but we'll get to that later).
In addition to its menu of border-style favorites, the restaurant was also known for bringing al fresco eating indoors. Its tall buildings hosted high ceilings, interior brick walls, overhead string lights, plants, umbrellas over some of the tables, and even fountains at their center. Unfortunately, even this unique open-flow atmosphere wasn't enough to save it from bankruptcy and eventual extinction. We tip our sombrero to you, Don Pablos.
Burger Chef
The burger-slinging landscape is currently stacked with some major players, from McDonald's and Wendy's to Burger King and In-N-Out. But, in the 60s and 70s, there was another big cheese on the block by the name of Burger Chef. Reaching over 1,000 locations at its apex, the burger joint was a true innovator in the fast-food field, serving up a slew of firsts. The Chef pioneered the value menu by offering a combo of a hamburger, fries, and milkshake called the Triple Treat, which, at the time it was introduced in the 1950s, cost 45 cents. It was the first to dole out kid's meals with a toy and to offer a works bar where customers could customize their sandwiches. Plus, the chain employed an unprecedented open broil cooking technique to make all its burgers, including the famed double patty Big Shef and the quarter pound Super Shef.
Following a slow decline and the conversion of most locations into Hardee's restaurants, the Burger Chef name was officially retired in 1996. However, its contributions to the fast-food world live on in our hearts and stomachs.
Beefsteak Charlie's
New Yorkers were eating good during the 1900s thanks in large part to Beefsteak Charlie's. The original Manhattan restaurant opened in 1914 as a sports bar supplying city slickers with steak sandwiches with a side of horse racing memorabilia. It wasn't until 1976 that the entire metro area started to get a real taste for the joint as it grew into a franchise, eventually reaching a total of 68 locations.
Operating under the slogan "I'll feed you like there's no tomorrow", these replications promised larger-than-life portions, all-you-can-eat salad bars, and unlimited beer, wine, and sangria — yes, you heard that right, never-ending alcoholic beverages. It was the kind of business model that made you wonder how the operation was profitable, and perhaps it wasn't. By 1987, just 11 years after the expansion frenzy, the race ended for Charlie, and his last location officially shut its doors during the mid-2000s. Now, the indulgent eatery stands as just another bullet point on the list of chains that have been chewed up and spit back out by the U.S. restaurant industry.
Chi-Chi's
Mexican food lovers have had to get their chips, salsa, and chimichangas elsewhere since Chi-Chi's called it quits in 2004. First opened in Minneapolis by a tag team of restaurateur Marno McDermott and former Green Bay Packers player Max McGee, the taqueria emerged in 1975 as "A celebration food!" Armed with a menu of toned-down Tex-Mex fare, the celebration quickly spread across the Midwest. However, in areas of the country where Mexican cuisine was already prominent (in the south and the west), the far-from-authentic food concept wasn't met with such a warm welcome.
After some trouble in the late 1980s, and into the 1990s with a string of ownership changes, the chain eventually filed for bankruptcy in 2003. Then, later that same year, a hepatitis A outbreak tied to a Pittsburgh location, which affected over 600 people and killed four, was the final blow that ended Chi-Chi's moment in the sun. Now, though, after over 20 years of settling dust, fans of the lively Mexican restaurant will be happy to know that there are whiffs of a revival slated for 2025. Prepare for a spicy comeback.
Howard Johnson's
We can't exactly credit Howard Johnson's (affectionately referred to as HoJo's) with the invention of roadside dining. But it sure helped to transform the concept into what it is today. During the 1950s and 1960s, travelers loved to see the restaurant's orange roof and steeple materializing in the distance — a scene that played out often, considering it boasted over 1,000 locations nationwide. This sight was filled with promises of comfort food like fried clam strips, frankfurters, chicken pot pies, and 28 different flavors of thick ice cream, including tastes like banana, fruit salad, caramel fudge, and peanut brittle. Then, after a filling meal, patrons could recover from their food coma in one of the company's motor lodges, often situated right next to the restaurant.
Howard Johnsons' popularity and large-scale footprint made it the largest restaurant chain of its time and America's very first giant restaurant chain — later to be beaten out by McDonald's. Sadly, though, all good things must come to an end, and the restaurant's army of locations began to thin in the late 1990s, finally fizzling out for good in 2022 when its last station in Lake George, New York, closed its doors.
Lone Star Steakhouse
Lone Star Steakhouse & Saloon led the stampede of Texas-themed steakhouses, trotting so that prominent present-day chains like Texas Roadhouse could gallop. First opened in 1989 in Winston Salem, North Carolina, the mid-priced restaurant emerged on the scene in a flurry of exuberant Wild West decor. Its large restaurants were able to house a high volume of hungry patrons who came for the mesquite grilled food, including meaty steaks, barbeque ribs, chicken, and seafood options.
After a few years of gaining its footing, the restaurant's executives decided to take the company public on the stock market in 1992 — a move which helped the chain lasso a total of over 200 locations before the new millennium. However, it evidently didn't dig its spurs deep enough because it soon began to lose steam in an oversaturated market, eventually completely falling off its horse in 2017 when it filed for bankruptcy. Now, there's just one lone ranger left operating under the Lone Star name. But, if you're craving its steak and cowboy flair, you'll need a plane ticket because it's located outside of the contiguous U.S. in Guam.
Steak and Ale
We love a chain that doesn't beat around the bush. Steak and Ale told you outright what it was all about: quality yet affordable steaks and plenty of brews to wash them down. Founded in 1966, the chain was an early model for casual dining and is recognized for introducing Americans to the walk-up salad bar. Its cozy Tudor-style buildings were popping up everywhere in the 70s and 80s, at one point reaching 300 locations.
Unfortunately, changing trends and financial woes reared their ugly heads, and the business was shuttered in 2008 after filing for bankruptcy — a decision that was additionally a near-death sentence for Steak and Ale's sister concept Bennigan's. However, there's still hope for both brands, thanks to Paul and Gwen Mangiamele. The couple has already begun to bring Bennigan's back to its former glory, and in 2024, they brought the Steak and Ale name back from the dead with a fresh location in Burnsville, Minnesota. More are expected to emerge in the future, all promising to merge nostalgic elements like the restaurant's signature Kensington Club steak and Hawaiian chicken with new features such as a prime rib carving station and craft beer.
Henry's Hamburgers
We could really go for one of Henry's Hamburgers' Brown Bag Specials right about now. The ominous-sounding deal was the 1960s-era chain's version of a value meal featuring a double cheeseburger, fries, and a Pepsi, and during its time of operation, it was once responsible for 50% of the fast-food restaurant's sales. Of course, the menu also extended well past just burgers and fries. Deep-fried shrimp and catfish, chili dogs, corn nuggets, fried mushrooms, mozzarella sticks, and milkshakes were also beloved favorites, all fitting into the joint's mission to create "A Great Tradition of Better Taste".
The business was spun up by Bressler's Ice Cream Company in 1959 to compete in the drive-in space. Henry's performed quite well in this regard, at one time beating out McDonald's with 200 locations in the early 1960s. Sadly, the Golden Arches and other fast-food burger chains have bested it since, and now just one Henry's Hamburgers lives on in its origin city of Benton Harbor, Michigan.
Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips
A sea of fried seafood chains surfaced in 1969, including Captain D's, Long John Silver's, and the joint known as Arthur Treacher's. Named after the actor best known for his butler role, Jeeves, in the Shirley Temple films, Arthur Treacher's was founded in Columbus, Ohio, and helped to bring the tastes of the coast to more landlocked states and beyond. The restaurant was having a whale of a time throughout the 70s, thriving on its menu of British-inspired fish and chips meals, and subsequently flourished into a massive school of over 800 stores.
So, what happened to these troves? Well, the Cod Wars happened. Arguments over cod fishing between several European nations led to fishing limits and, eventually, increases in cod prices for American companies. This severely impacted the chain, and despite alternative efforts such as replacing the fish with less expensive pollack — a move which was not well received — its footprint slowly began to constrict. Today, there are just two free-standing Arthur Treacher's left, both in Ohio. You can also get a taste of the fishy fried goodness in many places where Nathan's Famous is sold, thanks to an unlikely partnership with the global hot dog brand.
Champps
In many ways, Champps (don't forget that second "p") is just another sports bar. It boasts that it has "The Best Seat Outside the Stadium" equipped with large flat-screen TVs playing all the best games and, of course, a fully stocked bar of beer, wine, and cocktails. It also gives special attention to its menu, going beyond mediocre bar food. Guests can find basics like wings and big-mouth burgers in addition to made-from-scratch entrees like beer-battered fish and chips, blackened chicken alfredo, and top sirloin. The Happy Hour menu is another major draw. Occurring from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and once again during late night hours, it features discounts on a long list of drinks and appetizers.
These are the real perks sports lovers have missed out on as the chain has downsized from its once 60 locations to now just three in Minnesota, Mississippi, and Arizona. These are regrettably the only restaurants left to carry on the Champps legacy, which started in 1984.
Max & Erma's
From a summit of 110 restaurants in its heyday down to just five franchised locations, that's been the wild ride that is Columbus, Ohio-born Max & Erma's. Established in 1972, the casual eatery was named after a real-life couple who owned the small tavern bought to create the new concept. Evidently, the two were quite the hoot, and their personalities ended up being baked into each and every location. As guests entered the front door, they were met with local sports paraphernalia, eccentric decor like hanging bicycles, and even bathtubs converted into sundae bars.
Since the start, Max & Erma's restaurants have always been considered a place to gather and enjoy gourmet hamburgers and other American-style fare. Plus, we can't forget about the fresh-baked cookies that filled the air with an irresistible aroma. It's good to know that the spirit of this place does live on, but it's deeply missed among many communities.
Cheeseburger in Paradise
Most of us are familiar with Margaritaville, the restaurant inspired by Jimmy Buffet's renowned song, where a coastal theme is taken to the next level, and every 45 minutes, a giant spinning hurricane releases tequila into a larger-than-life blender. But who also remembers Cheeseburger in Paradise, another eatery inspired by the singer's tropical-inspired tunes? The theme diner was in business from 2002 to 2020, at one time growing to 38 locations across 17 states.
Like its sister chain Margaritaville, it too offered a beachy, vacation state-of-mind atmosphere, and the menu was just about what you'd expect. There were plenty of island-inspired beverages to choose from, always topped with a paper umbrella. Cheesy burgers were also prominent, featuring all the toppings mentioned in Buffet's famous lyrics, from Muenster cheese and Heinz 57 to an onion slice, lettuce, and tomato. Unfortunately, there were whiffs of the chain's troubles and possible closure even before the COVID-19 pandemic and the sun officially set in paradise in September 2020.
Pup 'N' Taco
Pup 'N' Taco provided the perfect confluence of American and Mexican fare with its joint menu of tacos and hot dogs — it even fused the two to create taco dogs featuring taco meat and pico de gallo on top of the frankfurter in a bun. Personally, we don't think referring to hot dogs as "pups" makes them more enticing, but that didn't stop the fast-food chain from flourishing in southern California for nearly 20 years. The first ever location sprung up in Pasadena in 1965, and it grew over the course of two decades to almost 100 locations. Each one was built in a drive-in style so guests could enjoy their dogs, tacos, pastrami sandwiches, and slushies in their car or on the go.
Taco Bell ended up as the antagonist in Pup 'N' Taco's story. In 1984, the competing Mexican fast-food giant gobbled up most of the So-Cal chain's storefronts to take advantage of their prime real estate placements. And, just like that, Pup 'N' Taco was no more.
Red Barn
Unsurprisingly, Red Barn restaurants could once be identified by their cherry-red, rustic barn-style buildings. They started sprouting in Dayton, Ohio, circa the 1960s, and when the hungry hit, people were encouraged to hit the Red Barn. The grub was your average fast food consisting of a salad bar, fried chicken, fish sandwiches, and the piece de resistance, juicy hamburgers and cheeseburgers. The two biggest sellers included the double-decker, triple bun Big Barney, which resembled today's Big Macs, and the Barnbuster, which was similar to a Quarter Pounder or Whopper with a quarter-pound patty, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and special sauce on a sesame seed bun.
Plenty of folks were able to get their hands on these signature sandwiches during the mid to late 20th century, as the chain grew to over 300 locations across 19 states and even in parts of Canada and Australia. The brand has since kicked the can, becoming utterly defunct after its last locations closed in 1988. However, some of its red structures live on, repurposed into other businesses.
La Petite Boulangerie
Before Panera Bread — originally known as the St. Louis Bread company — rose to great heights, there was La Petite Boulangerie. Founded in San Francisco in 1977, the bakery chain brought the tastes of French pastries, breads, and other baked goods stateside. It was best known for its warm croissants and baguettes, plus you can't forget about cups of coffee to wash them down.
La Petite Boulangerie was originally owned by Food Resources Inc. but eventually transitioned through multiple owners. PepsiCo was at the helm for several years, and later, Mrs. Fields Original Cookies Inc. took over. At its best and brightest, the chain was running about 140 locations, appearing mostly in big cities across the country, such as Los Angeles, Denver, and Phoenix. In the end, the specialty coffee roaster Java City was overseeing the remaining stores, but by the end of 2000, La Petite Boulangerie was wholly defunct.