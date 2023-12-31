Whatever Happened To Chi-Chi's Restaurants?

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, Midwest Friday nights were filled with obligatory family outings that typically started with dinner and came to a finale at the movies or the mall. Those of us who lived through those times can attest to the fact that quite often, the restaurant of choice was none other than Chi-Chi's. With a menu full of toned-down versions of Tex-Mex foods, Chi-Chi's was, for many Americans, an initial introduction to Mexican cuisine.

By the early 2000s, those weekend family dinners were slowly being replaced by newer up-and-coming chains like Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Chi-Chi's seemed to disappear from our radars entirely, becoming only a distant nostalgic memory. But what happened? Although the chain was met with success in the Midwest, other locations — particularly those where Mexican food was already popular — failed to take off.

Chi-Chi's filed for bankruptcy in 2002, but the restaurant's true pièce de résistance when it came to its closure was a hepatitis epidemic the following year. After serving a contaminated batch of green onions at a location on the outskirts of Pittsburgh, Chi-Chi's was held accountable for infecting over 600 people with the disease and killing four. The outbreak formidably ruined the brand's reputation in the restaurant industry, leading to the closure of its remaining locations.