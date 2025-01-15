15 Underrated Seasonings You Should Be Using More Of In 2025

2024 is now in our rearview mirror, and it's time to focus on the big two-five. There are tons of things that we are bringing into the new year, including positivity, good health — and spices. While it might seem a bit odd to think about the collection of dried herbs, seeds, and blends that you have stocked in your spice cabinet this time of year, it's actually the perfect occasion to dig out those jars that have been shoved to the back and reassess what flavors you want to hone in on more in the coming months. We, for example, set a resolution to eat and cook more Mediterranean flavors this year, so we've already taken stock of what we have and what spices we need to buy to craft mouthwatering Mediterranean recipes in 2025.

If you're looking to upgrade your spice cabinet for the new year or are simply looking for more niche seasonings to add to your collection, you've come to the right place. Here are some of the most underrated seasonings that you should be using this new year, where to get them, and, most importantly, how to use them.