12 Tips For Baking With Chai Spices

With sugar, spice, and everything nice, recipes for chai-infused baked goods are unfailing. The warm flavors of cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves are oh-so comforting when temperatures start to drop. But is that brittle cinnamon stick from yesteryear still okay to use? What other spices make up masala chai, and what's the best way to jazz things up this season?

As a lover of autumn flavors, I pondered these questions, but I'm far from a professional baker. Baking is particularly tricky where I live (a mile above sea level), and I prefer to leave things to the experts. Fortunately, there are plenty of phenomenal bakeries in Denver, and for this article, I consulted two local industry leaders.

Saura Kline is the head pastry chef at Local Jones, the swanky Halcyon hotel's signature restaurant in Cherry Creek. Kline is also the author of "The Essential Pie Cookbook: 50 Sweet & Savory Recipes," and she has a chai-spiced apple pie that will blow you away.

I also spoke with pastry chef Lillian Lu, whose professional resume includes Michelin-star restaurants such as Daniel and Aquavit. Today, she co-owns Michelin-recommended Noisette Restaurant & Bakery which makes some of the Highland neighborhood's most mouthwatering bites.

Without question, these talented experts know their stuff. So without further ado, throw on your apron and start taking notes. These are the essential tips you need when baking with chai spices.