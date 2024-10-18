Elevate The Fall Flavors In Your Cinnamon Rolls With This Cozy Spice Blend

Sweet-toothed foodies with a scorching case of fall fever eagerly anticipate the perennial arrival of fall baked goods. To transition a comforting, familiar favorite into the flavor palate of the season, upgrade your classic homemade cinnamon rolls with warming chai spice. Chai spice blends are available to purchase in many grocery stores and from a variety of online retailers. Rani brand chai masala is a flavorful option loaded with warming spice for fall-loving foodies who might want to buy larger quantities for a myriad of seasonal recipes.

Or home cooks can whip up their own batches of chai spice by combining ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and coriander. Other chai spice blends include fennel seed, black peppercorns, star anise, or nutmeg. The benefit of making your own chai spice blend at home is the maximum potential for customization. While it's stocked in your pantry, you could even use your chai spice blend to make other fall-themed recipes like this chai chocolate chip banana bread or this roasted chai apple butter.

To give your cinnamon rolls an autumnal kick, you can either incorporate chai spice into the cinnamon filling, the glaze or frosting, or the actual pillowy dough. Whichever method you choose, serve your chai spiced cinnamon rolls warm from the oven and pair with a cup of hot coffee or cocoa. Or to really drive the flavor profile home, this cozy oat milk chai latte would make an excellent sipper and can be made with the same spice blend from earlier.