Winter White Chocolate Cranberry Tart Recipe

While some days you just want a quick treat to satisfy your sweet tooth, on others it can be truly satisfying to go all out on crafting a dessert that's as beautiful as it is delicious. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse shares the recipe for this white chocolate cranberry tart, which is the perfect crowd-pleaser for the winter months. Despite the elegance of its appearance, this tart is deceptively simple to make, whether for a holiday party or as a way to bring some festive cheer to a particularly dark, cold day. "This is a classic ganache tart that comes together quickly and easily," says Rosenhouse. "Using a quick-cooked cranberry jam with bits of juicy cranberries studded throughout means the tart fruit remains at the forefront, balanced by the silky white chocolate filling."

This tart involves a few steps, but nothing about this recipe is terribly difficult — yes, even those eye-catching, sugar-dusted cranberry garnishes. If you're making this to share while entertaining friends and loved ones Rosenhouse recommends serving it with a glass of sparkling white wine for dessert. "It would also pair nicely with a dollop of crème fraiche whipped cream." Here's how to put it all together.