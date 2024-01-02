The Easiest Way To Make Big-Batch Chai Concentrate

Love a sweet-spicy cup of chai, but hate forking over money at your local cafe to get it? We feel you. Maybe you've already switched to buying pre-made chai concentrate during your grocery run. Many stores carry it, and sure, whipping up a chai latte with milk and concentrate at home is a killer money saver compared to paying coffee shop prices. But, what if we told you there's an even better option? All it takes to make flavorful chai concentrate is water, tea bags, and sugar.

By making your own concentrate, you can customize its flavor profile, making it as sweet or spicy as you like. Plus, batch your concentrate and you can keep it on hand for a complex, dimensional latte that's ready in minutes.

This tip comes from a TikTok by @ethanrodecoffee. To do it, use a ratio of 12 bags of chai per 4 cups of water. Simply boil the water in a saucepan on the stove. Once it's rolling, kill the heat, slam in 12 bags of chai, and let 'em steep for four minutes. From there, just stir in ½ cup of granulated sugar to sweeten and add viscosity, then allow the concentrate to cool before using.

The average pre-packaged tea bag contains about 1 ½ to 2 grams of tea leaves. If you're using a bulk bag of loose-leaf chai rather than individual tea bags, weigh out 24 grams of tea per batch of concentrate.