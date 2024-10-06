15 Unexpected Seasonings You Should Start Adding To Desserts

When you think about the words "seasoning" and "dessert" in the same sentence, jars and containers of cinnamon, cloves, vanilla extract, and nutmeg may come to mind. While your spice cabinet is certainly a treasure trove for these classic baking ingredients, it's also home to many savory, spicy, umami, tart, and even bitter seasonings that deserve a place in your next dessert recipe just as much as the conventional ingredients.

As a home baker who admits to growing out of their sweet tooth (somewhat), I've grown more appreciative of the ways that these unconventional seasonings can add a unique dimension of flavor to my favorite recipes — from cookies and cakes to ice cream and pies. Not only do these seasonings introduce novel flavors, but they can also really highlight and elevate the other ingredients in the recipe. I've curated a list of some of my favorite herbs, spices, seasonings, and more that I think everyone should keep on hand and add to their desserts. All you need to start exploring them is a curious mind and even more curious taste buds.