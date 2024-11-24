15 African Seasonings To Spice Up Your Next Dish

If you've ever been to Africa and tasted the cuisine, then you already know how incredibly flavorful it can be. Of course, the cuisine varies greatly depending on the country, region, and culture you're cooking and dining with, but there are some continent-wide consistencies. One of those consistencies is the incredible amount of spices used in African cuisine. As a cultural anthropology major with a focus on African studies and food culture, I've always found interest in what makes a spice notably linked to a certain cuisine. As we know, spices have been traded all over the globe since cultures began intermingling. I talked with executive head chef Mohamed Yakat Ali of the five-star Kenyan restaurant Jiko, and together, we discussed the most notable African seasonings to spice up your next dish.

Our spice cabinets may be a bit more limited in the United States, depending on our expertise and culinary range. In Africa, both spices and spice mixes are used heavily and frequently. It's possible you have never heard of some of the spice mixes used frequently in Africa or even the spices themselves. Not all of the plants bearing these spices were originally grown on the continent. However, through the melding of cultures, expansion of trade routes, and colonization, these plants have made their way onto the continent and added to Africa's incredible cuisine.