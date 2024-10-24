The Simple Way To Cook With Clove Is In Your Next Stew

As any foodie who has ever worked with the ingredient before knows, dried cloves are shaped like tiny spikes and emit a strong, fragrance. Here's a tip for using them that's fun as it is flavorful: To take your meaty stews to the next level, stab those pointy cloves into the surface of an entire onion (so satisfying).

Cloves' pointy shape reflects their origin. They come from the flower buds of the evergreen tree. Before reaching maturity, they are harvested and dried. They are a crucial element of spiced cider, chai, garam masala, allspice, and pumpkin spice. On their own, cloves are an intense, warming ingredient that can pack a powerful punch in your savory stews. The slightly sweet, pungent spice makes the perfect fit to complement meats like beef and venison and hold up against their bold flavors.

To do it, simply peel a white or vidalia onion, then stud the entire surface of the onion with the hard, sharp cloves, forming a rather pretty orb that somewhat resembles a Christmas ornament. From there, pop the clove-studded onion into your stew and allow it to simmer. As it cooks and the onion softens, your stew will be loaded with knockout clove spice and savory depth. You can add as many or as few cloves as you like depending on your desired strength of spiced flavor and the duration of time you plan to leave it simmering.

