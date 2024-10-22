16 Ingredients To Make Your Fall Spice Cake Stand Out

Spice cake is one of those desserts that warms both body and soul. It's also a great excuse to pull out those spices typically associated with autumn, including cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, when the weather outside is anything but warm. Besides just the flavors associated with this dessert, its texture is also worth noting. A good spice cake can be dressed up with a glaze or an icing, but it should have a soft, plush, and absolutely decadent consistency to its base.

I've come to appreciate a quality spice cake, and have also made quite a few iterations of them over the years. That being said, I'm always looking for ways to experiment with this classic recipe. These ingredients will not only complement the trinity of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, but many of them can also be used to enhance the moistness of this cake or help it reach its truest, fluffiest potential. The next time you try a recipe, or experiment with a boxed spice cake mix, try adding one (or more) of these tasty additions to it.