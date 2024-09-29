13 Expert Tips To Bake The Absolute Best Pumpkin Bread

One of the critical components of any quick bread, whether you're making a decadent pumpkin loaf or zucchini bread, is the fat. Fat not only brings flavor, but it also helps ensure that your bread stays moist and pliable. This is because the fat will coat the gluten, which in turn prevents it from getting overworked as easily.

There are two primary fats that you'll need to decide between when you go to whip up your pumpkin bread: oil and butter. Oil has a higher fat content than butter, which is typically around 80% butterfat and 20% water. This makes oil a superior addition to a pumpkin bread, which is a recipe where moisture is paramount. I will almost always select a pumpkin bread recipe based upon the presence of oil in it. I don't think that you can really taste the flavor of the butter in your recipe anyway, since the pumpkin is rather dominant. If you are really keen on that butter flavor, though, you may consider adding butter extract to the mix — but I don't think it's entirely necessary.

Moreover, you may see recipes that contain applesauce or mashed banana in lieu of the oil. Although I won't discount the caloric difference between the two, I will say that you'll never get an ethereally soft pumpkin bread with something that's low-fat.