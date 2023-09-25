20 Absolute Best Ingredients To Upgrade Your Pumpkin Bread

Once the fall weather arrives and the temperature starts to drop, we can't wait to bake pumpkin bread. It's our favorite sweet fall treat because it is warm and inviting, even for folks who aren't avid pumpkin spice enthusiasts. For the most part, a loaf is relatively easy to make. You just need to combine your standard quick bread batter with canned pumpkin purée, avoid overmixing it, and pop it into a greased loaf pan (or lined cupcake tin) to make a treat that everyone can get behind. It's homey, humble, and best served with a warm cup of coffee and good company.

Though it can be enjoyed as is for breakfast, dessert, or a midday snack, we prefer to jazz up our loaf. Here are some of our favorite (and easiest) ingredients to add to a pumpkin bread recipe to improve its texture and get creative with flavors.