18 Foods You're Better Off Buying From The Store

There is a lot of value in being able to make your favorite foods at home. After all, how satisfying is it to take a whole bunch of ingredients that you sourced yourself and turn them into something you never thought possible? It's those small victories, like finding new ways to use a certain spice or perfecting the technique for making a complex recipe, that make home cooking worth it.

In that same vein, there are some food items and recipes that make you say, "Why did I ever think this was a good idea?" As a home cook myself, I've gotten way over my head far too many times and quickly realized that I should have just listened to my gut instinct and left some recipes up to the professionals — meaning either the folks at my grocery store or other purveyors. And now, I'm here to help stop you from making the same mistakes as I did. I consulted with the founder and professional recipe developer behind A Recipe for Fun, Lindsey Neumayer, on what items you're better off buying from a store rather than making yourself at home.