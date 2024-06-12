Butter Extract Is The Pantry Secret You Need For Convenient Bakes

If you want to add flavor to your recipes, food extracts are the way to go. These liquid concoctions take the flavor out of a food and turn it into a usable ingredient. This process, called extraction, pulls components out of an ingredient that don't normally separate, like removing the vanilla flavor from a vanilla bean. This is achieved by adding another component, like a solvent, to the base.

Extracts impart a kick of extra flavor to your recipes and are commonly used for baking, though there are some savory applications for them as well. These compounds allow you to better control certain flavors because they're so potent. You can add a single drop or several teaspoons, depending on how strong you want a flavor to be in your dish. Plus, using extracts allows your chosen flavor to blend more seamlessly into a recipe, whereas the original ingredient, like vanilla beans or orange peels, would stick out.

There are many types of extracts out there. Vanilla extract is popular for cakes and cookies, but you may also come across a more uncommon one: butter extract. This ingredient can deepen the butter flavor of whatever you're cooking. If you love buttery food and want to avoid dumping extra tablespoons of the real thing into your dish, butter extract is the way to go. Here's what you need to know about what makes this ingredient stand out from other extracts and how to optimize its use in your kitchen.