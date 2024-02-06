Leftover Apple Pie Filling Is The Genius Way To Elevate Boxed Cake Mix
Cozy and delicious, apple pie is surprisingly simple to make and even easier to finish in one sitting. While the pie may not last long, making the dessert sometimes results in leftover pie filling that lingers in the fridge with nowhere to go. Unless you're looking to make another pie, there's not much to be done with leftover filling, however, a simple box of yellow cake mix can be spruced up with the spicy sweet filling. If you have any leftover apple pie filling, we suggest using it to elevate your next cake.
Not only does it infuse the flavors of the cake mix with its own tart fruitiness, but it makes the cake more moist. When combined with the cake mix and baked, the result is an apple dump cake that is a cobbler-like dessert with a fluffy top. After pouring the apple pie filling into your baking dish, sprinkle the cake mix on top, ensuring that it's evenly covering the apples. From there, you can add cut squares of butter to the top of the cake mix, or drizzle melted butter onto it. Bake it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes, or until golden brown.
Try using apple pie filling with flavored cake mixes
Why stick with a standard yellow cake when you can amplify the flavors? Vanilla boxed cake mix is a no brainer for apple pie filling. The juicy apples make the flavor much sweeter, especially when enhanced with cinnamon and nutmeg. After adding the apple pie filling and cake mix to the baking dish, mix rolled oats and brown sugar together and spoon it on top. This may take an extra 10 minutes to bake, but the result will be a nutty, caramelized topping similar to an apple crisp.
Speaking of nutty toppings, butter pecan cake mix is the perfect match for apple pie filling. The decadently sweet cake gives the apples a richer flavor. Enhance it with crushed stovetop candied pecans on top, and the nuts will deliver a crunchy coating.
If you'd like to amp up the warming flavors of apple pie filling, combine it with a box of spice cake mix. Complete with touches of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger, this cake is for people who long for perpetual autumn. The spicy taste makes you feel cozy and taken care of, and even more so when accompanied with a scoop of no-churn vanilla dulce de leche homemade ice cream.