Leftover Apple Pie Filling Is The Genius Way To Elevate Boxed Cake Mix

Cozy and delicious, apple pie is surprisingly simple to make and even easier to finish in one sitting. While the pie may not last long, making the dessert sometimes results in leftover pie filling that lingers in the fridge with nowhere to go. Unless you're looking to make another pie, there's not much to be done with leftover filling, however, a simple box of yellow cake mix can be spruced up with the spicy sweet filling. If you have any leftover apple pie filling, we suggest using it to elevate your next cake.

Not only does it infuse the flavors of the cake mix with its own tart fruitiness, but it makes the cake more moist. When combined with the cake mix and baked, the result is an apple dump cake that is a cobbler-like dessert with a fluffy top. After pouring the apple pie filling into your baking dish, sprinkle the cake mix on top, ensuring that it's evenly covering the apples. From there, you can add cut squares of butter to the top of the cake mix, or drizzle melted butter onto it. Bake it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes, or until golden brown.