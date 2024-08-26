The Secret To A Fast And Flavorful Dip Is Already In Your Pantry
We've all been there: A friend decides to pop by or you get invited to a last-minute party, and you have no clue what to feed the people you care about. Well, next time someone springs a get-together on you, you're in luck because this tasty dip only calls for two ingredients (and you probably already have them in your pantry). When you want subtly impress your friends with a tasty twist on French onion dip, grab some sour cream and your favorite flavor of instant ramen, and you'll already be halfway there.
This sour cream ramen dip recipe largely relies on taste preferences, so we recommend starting with 1 cup of sour cream mixed with ½ ramen seasoning packet, before increasing the seasoning. If you want more salt to offset the tanginess of the sour cream, keep increasing the amount of season by ¼ packet until it's up to your flavor standards. Don't forget to consider your dipping agent. If you're serving your dip with veggies, then perhaps you'll want to bump up the amount of ramen seasoning you use. If you're serving your dip with salty chips, then maybe go lighter on the seasoning.
Swap out French onion dip for a Japanese twist
Standard French onion dip can run you up to $5 and up, depending on where you shop. In comparison, you can often find sour cream under the $2 mark, and ramen packets are famously affordable at under $1 a packet. Not only is this dip a great twist on some of the traditional store-bought dips, but it's budget-friendly, too. The ingredients also offer multiple uses, so you won't likely have a watery tub of leftover dip taking space in your fridge after the party's over.
If you find yourself with half a packet of unused ramen seasoning, try adding it to your next batch of popcorn or mixing it in with your taco seasoning. The beautiful thing about seasoning packets is they are extremely versatile when it comes to adding that special, little zing to a dish. Oh, and make sure to save your dried ramen noodles! Try using the noodles next time you make cacio e pepe or give our recipe for making your own ramen broth a try. It's so good, you wont even miss the seasoning packet.