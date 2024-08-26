The Secret To A Fast And Flavorful Dip Is Already In Your Pantry

We've all been there: A friend decides to pop by or you get invited to a last-minute party, and you have no clue what to feed the people you care about. Well, next time someone springs a get-together on you, you're in luck because this tasty dip only calls for two ingredients (and you probably already have them in your pantry). When you want subtly impress your friends with a tasty twist on French onion dip, grab some sour cream and your favorite flavor of instant ramen, and you'll already be halfway there.

This sour cream ramen dip recipe largely relies on taste preferences, so we recommend starting with 1 cup of sour cream mixed with ½ ramen seasoning packet, before increasing the seasoning. If you want more salt to offset the tanginess of the sour cream, keep increasing the amount of season by ¼ packet until it's up to your flavor standards. Don't forget to consider your dipping agent. If you're serving your dip with veggies, then perhaps you'll want to bump up the amount of ramen seasoning you use. If you're serving your dip with salty chips, then maybe go lighter on the seasoning.