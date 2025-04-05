The Trend Alton Brown Can't Stand For Comfort Food

Alton Brown seems to be a wizard with food; he's a guy who has a simple trick to elevate any dish and make it look effortless. From his paprika-infused chicken dinner to his classic tomato soup, Brown never seems to stop tinkering until he gets a dish just right. But for all his culinary wizardry, Brown doesn't believe in messing with comfort food classics.

As he revealed during an interview on "CBS Mornings" while promoting his book "Food for Thought," Brown said he doesn't believe in elevating comfort food. "I don't want my comfort food elevated. It's comforting because nobody messed with it," Brown said. While Brown doesn't cite any specific examples of elevated comfort foods he disagrees with, elevated comfort foods run the gamut from lobster mac and cheese to multi-cheese grilled cheeses to tomato soup with homemade toast, and more.

For Brown and scores of others who like comfort food, the secret behind its success is its simplicity. A chicken dinner like Brown's paprika chicken may evoke memories of large family gatherings on a Sunday. Meanwhile, a simple grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup can instantly transport a person back to childhood, and a bowl of chicken noodle soup has always been a welcome home remedy for those feeling under the weather.