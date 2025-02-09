Alton Brown's Tomato Soup Has One Truly Unexpected Ingredient
Tomato soup is one of those meals that is easy to have on repeat during the fall and winter months. But not all tomato soups are created equal, and Alton Brown separates his from the rest of the pack with one simple, but unexpected ingredient. Brown, who prefers to be called a "foodist" rather than a chef, uses canned tomatoes, garlic, onions, salt, cinnamon, and vinegar to create his version of this classic. However, as he shared in "EveryDayCook: A Cookbook," he also adds a breakfast favorite: orange juice. This is the magic, and it's not a splash of OJ, it's a full cup.
Let's start by addressing the elephant in the recipe: A combination of tomatoes and orange juice seems like a lot of acid, but orange juice is not just acidic. It's also sweet. Just a splash of its citrus flavor can elevate your tomato soup without clashing or overwhelming the tomato-based liquid. So, why does Brown use a full 8-ounces? Because it serves an important purpose in his cooking technique. The "Good Eats" host makes what he calls his "no-can" tomato soup in a pressure cooker, which causes the tomato acids to become a little dull. Brown calls it a flavor "smack-down." The orange juice resuscitates those notes while adding its sugary elements to it.
Ensuring a balanced tomato soup
Alton Brown's recipe calls for fresh orange juice, so if you are going to squeeze your own, you will need at least 4 medium-sized oranges. But it's ok if you are from the "store-bought is fine" philosophy; it's definitely more convenient. While commercially produced orange juice is going to be sweeter due to added sugar and, in some cases, thicker than freshly pressed depending on the brand, it will still serve the same purpose. However, you may want to adjust the amount. This is especially true if you are not using a pressure cooker.
The timing of when you add your citrus to your soup will change, too. If you are adapting this brightening tip to your stovetop recipe for homemade tomato soup, you may want to consider adding your orange juice at the end, just as you would if you were squeezing a little lemon juice into it. This gives you a lot of control because you can start with a little and slowly add the OJ until it reaches your desired taste. What if it is too sweet? To keep the sour and sugary tastes in balance, Brown uses a little vinegar, but you could also dribble some crème fraîche over your soup for some added tang and a creamy element.