Alton Brown's Tomato Soup Has One Truly Unexpected Ingredient

Alton Brown's recipe calls for fresh orange juice, so if you are going to squeeze your own, you will need at least 4 medium-sized oranges. But it's ok if you are from the "store-bought is fine" philosophy; it's definitely more convenient. While commercially produced orange juice is going to be sweeter due to added sugar and, in some cases, thicker than freshly pressed depending on the brand, it will still serve the same purpose. However, you may want to adjust the amount. This is especially true if you are not using a pressure cooker.

The timing of when you add your citrus to your soup will change, too. If you are adapting this brightening tip to your stovetop recipe for homemade tomato soup, you may want to consider adding your orange juice at the end, just as you would if you were squeezing a little lemon juice into it. This gives you a lot of control because you can start with a little and slowly add the OJ until it reaches your desired taste. What if it is too sweet? To keep the sour and sugary tastes in balance, Brown uses a little vinegar, but you could also dribble some crème fraîche over your soup for some added tang and a creamy element.