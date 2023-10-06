Elevate Your Tomato Soup With A Splash Of Orange Juice

We've already covered 16 additions you can use to boost the flavor of canned tomato soup, but when you're making the soup at home, that list can expand even further. One ingredient that might not have been on your radar is orange juice. Just a cup or less of the liquid can seriously upgrade the flavor of your tomato soup, and you'll get a dose of vitamin C, vitamin D, and calcium as an added bonus.

At first glance, you might assume that the juice complements the soup because of its acidic qualities. After all, tomatoes have a pH level between 4.3 and 4.9, while oranges fall between 3.7 to 4.3 on the pH scale, so they're both highly acidic fruits. It's true that this helps orange juice blend seamlessly into a tomato soup recipe, but what really makes the liquid a stand-out addition is its sugar content, which can be as much as 23 grams per cup. This lends a sweetness to the soup that helps simultaneously balance out the acidic elements and bring out the natural sweetness of the tomatoes. At the same time, the fresh citrus flavor also adds brightness to an otherwise warm, comforting bowl of soup.