The Dry White Wine Alton Brown Adds To French Onion Soup

Anthony Bourdain's favorite French onion soup "ingredient" was a blowtorch. For Alton Brown, when it comes to French onion soup, it's all about the dry stuff — specifically, 16 fluid ounces of sauvignon blanc or pinot grigio, according to a recipe posted on his official website. Some foodies prefer red wine in their melty, cheesy bowlful, but to this self-described "foodist," white wine is the way to go.

For such a luxurious, rich dish, French onion soup is the product of a minimal combination of ingredients. As such, its success is all about nailing the flavor and texture of onions and the broth, which is where white wine comes in. The strong, sweet caramelized onion flavor needs a wine that can hold up to its boldness. No delicate white will do here, and the crisp, dry brightness and firm acidity of both sauvignon blanc and pinot grigio can cut through this soup's richness.

The presence of dry white wine can also enhance and emphasize other aromas, while the alcohol releases flavor molecules in the other ingredients, showcasing the nuanced dish's taste beyond the capabilities of broth, butter, or olive oil. You can take a cue from fondue as evidence of how that acidic, complex dry white wine will pair beautifully with the cheesy cap of gruyere on top of every bowl.