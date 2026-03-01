8 After-School Snacks Kids Always Ate In The '60s

You may have heard of the sugary treat with the edible dipstick named Fun Dip. Long before it was introduced, the flavored sugar powder was sold in single packets under the name of Lik-m-aid, and before that, it was a Kool-Aid-like drink mixture called Fruzola. The latter was produced in Salt Lake City by the Fruzola Company, which was owned by J. Fish Smith, the father of Menlo Smith, who's also known as "The Willy Wonka of St. Louis."

Despite it being a drink mixture, Menlo's father noticed that kids enjoyed Fruzola's unique combination of sweet and tart flavor, and would eat the powder by itself directly from the packet. That inspired him to begin marketing it as a penny candy, and in 1952, when Menlo moved to St. Louis to expand the company, he changed the name to Lik-m-aid, selling packs of 5 for 5 cents with flavors like cherry, orange, grape, and lime. He also promoted it as something that could be sprinkled atop corn flakes, snow cones, cracker snacks, and chewing gum.

From the mid-1950s through the -60s, Lik-m-aid sales exploded, thanks to the promotion from Sunline, Inc. The powder would spawn such popular candies as Pixy Stix, SweeTarts, and Spree. In 1973, Menlo came up with the idea to add the now-iconic Lik-a-Stix dipstick to Lik-m-aid, and Fun Dip was born.